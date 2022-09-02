Where to Watch Fast Times at Ridgemont High? Is Comedy-Drama Film Avaliable for Streaming?

The 1982 American coming-of-age comedy-drama film Fast Times at Ridgemont High was adapted from Cameron Crowe’s 1981 book of the same name. It was directed by Amy Heckerling (in her feature directorial debut). Crowe conducted an undercover operation at Clairemont High School in San Diego and documented his findings.

The movie follows the lives of sophomores Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Mark Ratner (Brian Backer), as well as their older friends Linda Barrett (Phoebe Cates) and Mike Damone (Robert Romanus), who both think they are more experienced when it comes to romantic relationships than their younger friends.

Plot

Brad Hamilton is a popular senior at Ridgemont High School, a made-up institution in the San Fernando Valley, and he eagerly anticipates his senior year. He aims to discontinue his relationship with Lisa in order to be fully eligible during his senior year. He works at All-American Burger, has almost finished paying off his 1960 Buick LeSabre automobile, and has a job.

Check More: Where to Watch Desperate Housewives? How To Watch Desperate Housewives on Disney+ when It Debuts?

He loses his job at All-American Burger as a result of a confrontation with a rude client, endangering his idyllic existence. Lisa tells Brad that she wants to end their relationship so that she can date other men as he tries to explain how much he needs her. Brad accepts a position at Captain Hook Fish & Chips but resigns after being made fun of by a gorgeous older woman while delivering meals since he was dressed like a pirate.

Cast

Jeff Spicoli is portrayed by Sean Penn.

As Stacy Hamilton, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Bradley Hamilton as Judge Reinhold

As Michael “Mike” Damone, Robert Romanus

Mark “Rat” Ratner, played by Brian Backer

playing Linda Barrett is Phoebe Cates.

As Mr. Hand, Ray Walston

As Arnold, Scott Thomson

As Mr. Vargas, Vincent Schiavelli

As Lisa, Amanda Wyss

As Ron Johnson, D.W. Brown

Fast Times at Ridgemont High Review

How was Jennifer Jason Leigh able to endure this? How could they place such a young, upbeat character in such a shithole of a movie? Don’t they realize they are holding a star? Leigh completely won me over despite the fact that I didn’t even know who she was when I entered “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” She was a joy to see since she was filled with so much energy and light. She is then invited to engage in obscene vulgarity alongside the other participants in this so-called comedy.

Check More: Where to Watch Scream Queens? Could Netflix Revive Scream Queens for Season 3?

Permit me to be clear. I have nothing against a comedy movie dealing with vulgarity. Occasionally, when it serves as inspiration, like in “The Producers” or “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” I treasure it. But how you handle obscenity in a comedy is very important; the tone is crucial. The creators of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” have a real talent for taking situations that may be amusing and turning them into embarrassing ones for everyone. They are deaf to tone.

Check More: Where to Watch Miraculous Ladybug Season 5? Is It Streaming on Disney+ or Netflix

Where to Watch Fast Times at Ridgemont High

You can currently watch Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Peacock, Showtime, Amazon Prime, fuboTV, and AMC. Fast Times at Ridgemont High may be seen online by renting or buying it on Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, and Vudu.