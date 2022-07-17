Where to Watch Freedom Writers? Freedom Writers Is Ready to Watch on Multiple Services!

A crowd-pleasing high school drama in the vein of “Dangerous Minds” and “Coach Carter,” the 2007 movie “Freedom Writers” was probably one of Hilary Swank’s career high points. The actress played Erin Gruwell, a teacher of vulnerable pupils at a harsh Long Beach school. By providing the kids with composition books to use as diaries, Gruwell earns their trust rather than going out of business.

Even though her tactics are received with resistance by the school and have an impact on her marriage to her husband, Scott, the use of the diaries and Gruwell’s lessons gradually reduce the division and racial tensions among the pupils (Patrick Dempsey). Despite merely being a sleeper hit at the film office, “Freedom Writers” won over critics and has had a strong run on cable TV ever since its premiere, even though some actual teachers aren’t fans. However, if you don’t have a cable box, you may currently stream it here.

Plot

Erin Gruwell (Hilary Swank) is hired in 1994 to teach English to at-risk students at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. Woodrow Wilson High School was once highly regarded, but it has declined since mandatory integration was implemented, and racial tension there has risen since the Los Angeles riots two years prior.

Erin tries to connect with her kids and sees a lot of confrontations between some of them as they belong to different gangs. Eva Benitez (April Lee Hernández), a student from Latin America, goes into a convenience shop one night while her boyfriend Paco (Will Morales), a fellow gang member, and two other pals remain in the vehicle. Eva’s opponent and classmate Sindy Ngor (Jaclyn Ngan), a refugee from Cambodia, her boyfriend, and another friend also visit the shop.

Cast

As Erin Gruwell, Hilary Swank

Playing Scott Casey is Patrick Dempsey.

As Erin’s father Steve Gruwell, played by Scott Glenn

As Margaret Campbell, Imelda Staunton

As Brian Gilford, John Benjamin Hickey

As Eva Benitez, April Lee Hernández

Andre Bryant in Mario

As Marcus, Jason Finn

How to Watch Freedom Writers

Freedom Writers is available for rental or purchase on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

If you’re interested in watching “Freedom Writers,” you can do it as of May 2021 on a few different services. With a membership, you can view it on Paramount+, and if you’re a member of Amazon Prime, you can stream it there as well.

Naturally, YouTube and Google Play both have it for $2.99 if you don’t have those services or only want to rent it for a short while. The movie is also available on Vudu and iTunes for $2.99 and $3.99, respectively, as rentals. The movie is also available on DVD and Blu-Ray, both of which can be purchased separately for an additional fee of $14.99. There are several ways to enjoy “Freedom Writers” depending on whether you’re in the mood for Hilary Swank, poignant drama, or just Patrick Dempsey in McDreamy mode.