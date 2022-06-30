Where to Watch Get Out? Watch It on HBO Now, HBO Go, and HBO on Demand!

It’s like the Stepford Wives crossed with Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner in Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out (2017), a delicate and successful blend of social satire, modern horror, and insightful commentary on race as seen by a person of color in a predominantly white culture.

It’s finally time for Chris Washington to meet his parents for the first time after months of dating a beautiful, devoted girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), whom he’s been seeing for months. Although her parents are well-to-do and of the upper-middle class, he is apprehensive when he learns she hasn’t told them he is black. There’s nothing to worry about; they’re friendly and inviting, albeit a tad overzealous.

How to Watch Get Out

fuboTV is now showing Get Out. iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, and Google Play are all places where you can rent or buy a copy of Get Out to watch on the go.

Related: Where to Watch the Seven Deadly Sins? Will There Be a Sixth Season of The Seven Deadly Sins?

Is Get Out on Netflix in the US?

Unfortunately, Netflix in the United States has not yet included Get Out in its lineup. It will be available to you if you are subscribed to the DVD plan. Consider this: The film’s popularity will undoubtedly increase around Halloween. Due to Cinemax’s acquisition of the rights this year, the program will only be available in 2018 on Cinemax and its streaming service named Max. Netflix in the United States may get the movie in the future, but not in 2018. Movie licenses change hands frequently.

The movie is also available in the following countries:

Get Out isn’t being streamed in the United Kingdom, Canada, or Australia this year, so you’ll need to find a different way to watch the film.

In the United Kingdom, NowTV and Sky hold the license.

On Foxtel Now in Australia, the movie is available to Canadian subscribers and to Australians who have a Foxtel subscription.

One Region of Netflix Is Only Streaming Get Out.

Get Out will only be available on Netflix in Russia this year, says Unogs.

Related: Avatar the Last Airbender Where to Watch? Where Else Can I See Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Watch it on HBO Now, HBO Go, and HBO On Demand

Also available on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as other streaming platforms including Amazon Video, iTunes, GooglePlay, and others. Availability can vary by service.

As well as on DVD and Blu-ray through Universal Home Video, and SVOD platforms including Netflix, Hulu, and more. There may be a difference in availability depending on the service.

Related: I Love Lucy Where to Watch? I Love Lucy is Streaming on Netflix and Hulu!

[Blu-ray] Get out

Take advantage of every recommendation. If you’d like to stay up to date on the latest Stream On Demand content, sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. An alternate ending, 23 minutes of deleted scenes, an “Unveiling the Horror of getting Out” (8-minute featurette), and a Q&A with Peele and the cast hosted by Chance the Rapper are included in the Blu-ray and DVD release. It comes with a DVD and Digital HD copy of the film as well as a Blu-ray.