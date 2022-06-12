Where to Watch Ghostbusters Afterlife? Ghostbusters Afterlife Streaming Online!

In the early days of Netflix, the term “Ghostbusters streaming” conjured up nuclear radiation from back-mounted proton packs. But today, streaming Ghostbusters in high-definition without the need for a physical medium is the only option. For Halloween 2021 or in preparation for Ghostbusters: Afterlife (November 19!), you want to watch vintage busters, and we have the answers. From the comfort of your own abandoned firehouse-turned-paranormal investigation office, you can easily stream the 1984 original Ghostbusters movie and all of its later sequels and spinoffs.

According to Peter Venkman, the “sensei of the paranormal,” catching a ghost may be done almost anywhere. You don’t need to do anything else to get in the mood for a good time. Here is a list of the streaming options for Ghostbusters: Your Keymaster and Gatekeeper are here to help you. On November 3, 2021, Ghostbusters can be streamed online at these locations.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Teaser Trailer

In theaters on November 19, 2021, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is now accessible to stream on your computer or television at home. It is available to rent for $6 or buy for $20 through Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and other providers. A single mother and her two children are the focus of the latest “Ghostbusters” movie. Upon moving to a tiny town, the family realizes that they are related to the original “Ghostbusters” team and that they have inherited their heritage.

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard feature in “Afterlife” (of “Stranger Things” fame). “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman returns as a producer on the sequel but does not direct it. Instead, his son, Jason Reitman, has taken over as director. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Sigourney Weaver appeared in the original 1984 “Ghostbusters” film.

Related: Where to Watch the Warriors Game: The Best Places to Watch the Nba Finals Live Online in 2022!

Where to Watch Ghostbusters Afterlife?

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is available on a variety of streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, AMC, Vudu, and Microsoft. Renting or purchasing the film costs $20 or $6, respectively. You can watch “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” whenever you want after purchasing it. If you don’t intend to see the movie again, renting it for $6 is a better option.

It normally takes 30 days to activate your rental when you order it, and then you have 48 hours to watch it after you press “play.” Movies Anywhere memberships are also a good option if you plan to buy the movie and don’t want to miss it. Using this free service, you can access any suitable movies you’ve purchased on any of the following services: Amazon, Apple, Google, Vudu, and Microsoft.

Related: Where to Watch Yellowjackets: Find out How to Watch Yellowjackets on The Web!

Where to watch the original ‘Ghostbusters’ movies

Every major streaming store has Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters 2, and Ghostbusters (2016) available for purchase or rental. A number of subscription apps allow you to watch films. There’s an on-demand streaming version of the first “Ghostbusters” film available to Spectrum subscribers. You can watch the 1989 sequel on AMC Plus and Spectrum right now. For the first time ever, the 2016 revival starring Kristen Wiig is available through Spectrum and the FXNow app. Subscribe to Insider Reviews’ weekly newsletter for additional buying advice and savings.

Related: Where to Watch Nobody: The Best Places to See Bob Odenkirk in Movies HBO Max & Netflix!

This story’s logo and accolade licensing are available for purchase here. Disclosure: Written by the Insider Reviews staff after extensive investigation. You’ll find links to products and services that we think may be of interest to you. If you purchase them, we may receive a tiny portion of the money generated by the sale of them on behalf of our affiliates. Manufacturers may send us free samples of their items to evaluate. This has no bearing on whether or not a product is listed or recommended on our website or blog. Unlike our advertising team, we don’t rely on them. Your input is much appreciated. You can reach us at reviews@insider.com.