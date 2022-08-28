Where to Watch Gladiator? Epic Historical Dramaoffer Gladiator on Netflix!

The epic historical drama Gladiator was released in 2000. It was directed by Ridley Scott and written by David Franzoni, John Logan, and William Nicholson. DreamWorks Pictures and Universal Pictures collaborated on the production and distribution of the movie. The movie’s North American distribution was handled by DreamWorks Pictures, and its global release was handled by United International Pictures on behalf of Universal Pictures.

Oliver Reed (in his final performance), Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, John Shrapnel, Richard Harris, and Tommy Flanagan are among the actors who appear in it. Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Ralf Möller, and Oliver Reed are also included. When Commodus, the ambitious son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, kills his father and takes the throne, Crowe’s character, Roman commander Maximus Decimus Meridius, is betrayed.

Plot

After leading the Roman army to victory against the Germanic tribes near Vindobona on the Limes Germanicus in 180 AD, Hispano-Roman General Maximus Decimus Meridius plans to return home. Maximus receives word from the emperor Marcus Aurelius that his own son, Commodus, is unsuitable to reign and that he wishes Maximus to succeed him as regent in order to help clean up Rome and save the republic. Commodus kills his father after learning this.

Maximus ignores Commodus’ request for fealty after the latter declares himself the new emperor. The Praetorian Guard takes Maximus into custody and informs him that his family will perish. Injured, he rides for his home near Trujillo and finds his wife and son crucified after killing his captors. After burying them, Maximus passes out from his wounds. His capture by slaves results in his sale to gladiator trainer Proximo in the Roman province of Mauretania Caesariensis’ city of Zucchabar.

Cast

The Hispano-Roman legatus played by Russell Crowe, Maximus Decimus Meridius, wants retribution against Commodus. Before the movie’s events, he had won Lucilla’s love and adoration in addition to Marcus Aurelius’ approval. In the current Spanish Province of Cáceres, his residence lies close to Trujillo. Following the murder of his family, he swears revenge.

Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix, is the ruthless, opportunistic, and resentful son of Marcus Aurelius. When he discovers that Maximus will act as the emperor’s trustee while a new republic is being established, he kills his father.

Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, was once Maximus’s girlfriend and Marcus Aurelius’ older daughter. Recent widowhood occurred for Lucilla. She fights against her brother’s incestuous approaches while shielding her son Lucius from his depravity and rage.

Oliver Reed plays Antonius Proximo, a grizzled, elderly trainer of gladiators who purchases Maximus in North Africa. He was formerly a gladiator himself before Marcus Aurelius rescued him, and he now serves as a tutor to both Maximus and Juba. Since Reed passed away while the movie was being made, this was his last appearance. Proximo was supposed to be alive in the original movie draft. A candidate for the role was Richard Harris, who was ultimately cast as Marcus Aurelius.

What Websites Offer Gladiator Streaming?

Several nations, including the UK, Australia, Canada, and others, offer Gladiator on Netflix. With plans starting at just $8.99 per month, Netflix offers you a cost-effective way to access the wide variety of movies and TV series in its library.

Gladiator can be purchased for viewing in the Sky Store for an additional fee if you have a Sky subscription. The HD Digital copy of the film costs $10.99, while the Blu-ray edition costs $24.99.

Amazon Prime is another place to watch Gladiator. A library of films and TV series are available through Prime for the low price of $12.99 per month. The cost to rent brand-new releases typically starts at $13.99, therefore some titles will require an additional fee.

How to Use UK Netflix to View Gladiator

Order a VPN. ExpressVPN comes highly recommended by me due to its blazingly fast speeds and reliable connections for nonstop streaming.

register for a Netflix account. Create an account on Netflix by going there. You can skip this step if you already have one.

Access a server in the UK. You must connect to a UK server because Gladiator is accessible on UK Netflix.

Connect to Netflix. Log in to the Netflix app or website.

Start enjoying Gladiator now!