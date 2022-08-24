Where to Watch Good Will Hunting? American Drama Is Available on Streaming Platforms!

Gus Van Sant and Ben Affleck co-wrote the screenplay for the American drama Good Will Hunting, which was released in 1997. Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Minnie Driver, and Stellan Skarsgard all appear in the movie.

Critics gave Good Will Hunting high marks, making over $225 million at the box office while operating on a $10 million budget. It was nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. It took home prizes in two of them: Best Supporting Actor for Williams and Best Original Screenplay for Affleck and Damon. It was listed as number 53 on The Hollywood Reporter’s “100 Favorite Films” list for the year 2014.

Plot

Will Hunting, 20, of South Boston is a self-taught natural genius just recently released from prison. He is a janitor at MIT and enjoys drinking with his friends Chuckie, Billy, and Morgan in his spare time. Will surprises the graduate students and Professor Gerald Lambeau when he uses anonymity to answer a challenging combinatorial mathematics issue that Lambeau posted on the board.

Lambeau publishes an even more challenging puzzle as a test for the mysterious genius. Will runs away when Professor Lambeau discovers him late at night writing the answer on the blackboard. Will meets Skylar, a British woman who will soon graduate from Harvard College and attend Stanford Medical School, in a pub.

Cast

As Dr. Sean Maguire, Robin Williams

In Will Hunting, Matt Damon

starring Ben Affleck as Chuckie Sullivan

Gerald Lambeau, played by Stellan Skarsgard, is a professor.

As Skylar, Minnie Driver

Actor Casey Affleck plays Morgan O’Mally.

As Billy McBride, Cole Hauser

Good Will Hunting Review

Knowing great talent exists but falling just short of it yourself must be painful. A man can devote his entire life to learning mathematics while helplessly watching a janitor who dropped out of high school provide the solutions to problems that stump the professor.

The most perplexing issue of all is presented in “Good Will Hunting,” the clever and compelling tale of a working-class child from Boston. It is heartbreaking when creativity refuses to recognize itself.

In the movie, Matt Damon plays an MIT janitor who enjoys partying, hanging out in the neighborhood and downloading entire libraries’ worth of reading material into his photographic memory. Professor Lambeau, who awards a prize to any student who can solve a challenging problem, is played by Stellan Skarsgard (the spouse from “Breaking the Waves”). On a blackboard that is located in the hallway the following morning, the solution is written.

Where You May Watch Good Will Hunting

Good Will Hunting is available for rental or purchase on Google Play or Vudu.