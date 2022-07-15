Where to Watch Gossip Girl? How To Access Free Online Gossip Girl on Streaming Platforms!

With the new Gossip Girl revival, available now on HBO Max, return to the affluent Constance St. Jude’s on the Upper East side. HBO Max lets you watch the drama of a fresh set of Manhattan’s affluent teenagers, eight years after the events of the original series, with Kristen Bell returning to narrate the narration.

The first season of 2021’s Gossip Girl is divided into two parts, with the first portion featuring plenty of fresh heartbreaks, betrayals, and backstabbing. Instead of discussing their interpersonal conflict on blogs, a brand-new ensemble of affluent Gen Z private school students turned to Instagram. Due to its emphasis on social media and more diverse cast, the reboot drew the interest of fans of the original series.

How to Watch Gossip Girl 2021 Online

An HBO Max membership will allow you to stream the first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot. The first season features 12 episodes split into two sections of six episodes, while a second season has not yet been formally ordered. Season one part one of Gossip Girl ended on August 12; part two will show in November 2021. With a subscription, you can watch the Gossip Girl revival on HBO Max once a week or wait to binge it all at once.

The streaming service costs $14.99 per month. You can watch HBO Max as well as other acclaimed shows like The Sopranos and Insecure, as well as eagerly awaited specials like the Friends reunion, with your subscription to the streaming service. You’ll also have immediate access to the HBO Max lineup of films, including In the Heights, which is opening in theaters on the same day.

You require a cost-effective choice. HBO Max is now available on the streamer for just $9.99 per month with an ad-supported subscription. The HBO Max bargain is 33% off a standard subscription fee, so if you’ve been thinking about subscribing, now is the time.

How to Watch Gossip Girl Online

You can currently watch Gossip Girl on HBO Max. On iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Instant Video, you may rent or buy Gossip Girl and stream it.

Max HBO

Gossip Girl chose HBO Max as its new home after departing Netflix at the end of 2020. (This is reasonable given that the reboot will be available on the platform this summer.) The CW, which has WarnerMedia as its parent company and is The CW’s sister network, is where the popular 2000s series debuted.

WarnerMedia declared that Gossip Girl would be transferred to HBO Max “during the first year of launch” when the service launched in May 2020. HBO Max costs $15 per month or $10 per month with advertisements. Free trials on the website are no longer available.

Amazon

The cost of a single season ranges from $15 to $30, and an episode costs about $3. Individual seasons are also available for purchase.

How to Stream the First Season of Gossip Girl Online

HBO Max is re-airing the full first season of Gossip Girl right now on their platform if you want to watch it online.

You can watch the Gossip Girl original and reboot series for free online with your HBO Max subscription in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on your computer, phone, or TV (note: in order to play 4K content on your TV, you’ll need a 4K-compatible device; we recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is currently only $49.99).

How to Access Free Online Gossip Girl

Disney+ and HBO Max both do not currently provide a free trial. You can still access all of the service’s content without paying the standard $14.99 monthly subscription by using a different method. A 7-day free trial of HBO Max is presently available on Hulu.

All of Hulu’s content as well as all of HBO’s content will be instantly available to you, and you may watch it all for free for a week. With it, you can watch Gossip Girl for a free online while catching up on other summer blockbusters as they simultaneously debut in theaters and on HBO Max.