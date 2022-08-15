Where to Watch Gravity Falls? Gravity Falls from Google Play Will Allow You to Stream the Film!

For Disney Channel and Disney XD, Alex Hirsch created the mystery-comedy animated television series, Gravity Falls. It debuted on June 15, 2012, and finished on February 15, 2016.

The show centers on the exploits of Dipper Pines (Jason Ritter) and his twin sister Mabel (Kristen Schaal), who are going to spend the summer with their great-uncle (or “Grunkle”) Stan (Hirsch) in Gravity Falls, Oregon, an eerie town rife with strange occurrences and supernatural animals. The children assist Stan in running “The Mystery Shack,” the tourist trap he owns, while also looking into local mysteries.

Characters

List of characters from Gravity Falls, in the main

2013’s San Diego Comic-Con saw Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal there.

primary figures

The 12-year-old twin brother of Mabel Pines is Dipper Pines (voiced by Jason Ritter)[1].

The 12-year-old twin sister of Dipper Pines is Mabel Pines (voiced by Kristen Schaal).

“Grunkle Stan” or Stanley “Stan” Pines (Alex Hirsch’s voice)[1] – The Dipper and Mabel Pines’ ungrateful, cranky, yet devoted great-uncle.

The 22-year-old mystery shack handyman is named Soos Ramirez and is voiced by Alex Hirsch.

Wendy Corduroy (voiced by Linda Cardellini)[1] is a 15-year-old[23] Mystery Shack part-time employee who Dipper has a crush on.

Stan’s long-lost, identical six-fingered twin brother and writer of the journals is Stanford Pines (voiced by J. K. Simmons).

An interdimensional demon called Bill Cipher (voiced by Alex Hirsch) can be called and let loose in a person’s mind. He looks like a one-eyed golden triangle with a bow tie, like the Eye of Providence from the outside. He plays the series’ primary adversary.

Production

The Disney Television Animation facility in Glendale, California, served as Gravity Falls’ primary production headquarters.

2013 San Diego Comic-Con with series creator Alex Hirsch

The Simpsons, a well-known animated sitcom, was series creator Alex Hirsch’s main source of inspiration while he was growing up. He noted that “Compared to live action, the animation may be funnier.

That animation wasn’t limited to children. the possibility of it being satirical, observant, and based on a sense of character interaction “.\

Following his graduation from the California Institute of the Arts, Pendleton Ward, the man behind Adventure Time, teamed up with Hirsch to work as a writer and storyboard artist on the Cartoon Network series The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack.

Before pitching (and getting the go-ahead for) Gravity Falls, he went on to co-develop the Disney Channel cartoon comedy Fish Hooks.

Gravity Falls on Netflix

You may currently watch Gravity Falls on Hulu Plus or Disney+. Renting or buying Gravity Falls from Google Play will allow you to stream the film.