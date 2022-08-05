Where to Watch Groundhog Day? how To Access Online Comedy from The 1990s?

Today is Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Since there are still six weeks of winter ahead of us thanks to Phil’s sighting of his shadow on Wednesday (Feb. 2), Groundhog Day might just make you feel better.

In the 1990 comedy about a guy imprisoned in a personal time warp where every day is Groundhog Day, Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, and Richard Henzel feature. Murray plays Phil, a cranky weatherman dispatched to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the town’s traditional Groundhog Day celebration.

Plot

Phil Connors, a Pittsburgh-based television weatherman, assures his audience on February 1 that a blizzard headed toward Western Pennsylvania will miss. Phil visits Punxsutawney every year to cover the Groundhog Day celebrations with his producer Rita Hanson and cameraman Larry. He claims that he will soon be leaving his station for a new job and makes no secret of his disdain for the assignment, the little town, and the local “hicks.”

Cast

a photo of Bill Murray from the year 2018

Actress Andie MacDowell in Cannes in 2017.

Andie MacDowell in 2017 and Bill Murray (on the left)

As Phil Connors, Bill Murray

As Rita Hanson, Andie MacDowell

Larry the cameraman is Chris Elliott.

As Ned Ryerson, Stephen Tobolowsky

Buster Green, played by Brian Doyle-Murray

As Nancy Taylor, Marita Geraghty

Mrs. Lancaster played by Angela Paton

Rick Ducommun portrays Gus

Ralph is Rick Overton.

Doris the waitress is Robin Duke.

Groundhog Day: How to Watch

Currently, you can watch Groundhog Day on fuboTV or Amazon Prime. Groundhog Day may be watched online by renting or buying it on Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu. Groundhog Day is accessible on Tubi without charge.

How to view Groundhog Day from a foreign nation

Unfortunately, geo-blocks will prevent you from accessing your own country’s streaming services and content if you are abroad for whatever reason.

Fortunately, a quick cure exists. You can access your chosen VOD platform online from anywhere, just like you would in your living room, by using a VPN, which will enable you to alter your IP address to that of any location in the world.

How to use a VPN to watch Groundhog Day wherever you are

You don’t have to miss Groundhog Day if you’re away from home just because Starz isn’t shown everywhere. It’s not too difficult to watch alongside the rest of the internet. You can watch the show from anywhere if you use the correct VPN (a virtual private network). As a result of our extensive research, ExpressVPN is the finest VPN (opens in a new tab).

With excellent device compatibility and fast connection times, it fulfills the VPN requirements of the vast majority of customers. As well as being economical, it costs $12.95 a month. (The cost is considerably more affordable if you sign up for longer terms like six months or a year.) Thanks to its security, speed, and ease of use, ExpressVPN, our top VPN service, really shines.

It works with a ton of devices, including those running iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and PlayStations. Even better, if you sign up for a year, you’ll receive an additional 3 months for free. If you just want to test it out, there is also a 30-day money-back guarantee.