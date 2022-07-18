Where to Watch Hacksaw Ridge? Hacksaw Ridge Is Currently Available on Hbo Max!

Based on the 2004 documentary The Conscientious Objector, Hacksaw Ridge is a 2016 biographical war movie directed by Mel Gibson and written by Andrew Knight and Robert Schenkkan. The movie centers on the World War II experiences of American combat medic Desmond Doss, a Seventh-day Adventist who refused to carry or use any form of weapon or ammunition.

Doss received the Medal of Honor as the first conscientious objector for performing above-and-beyond duties during the Battle of Okinawa. Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Hugo Weaving, Rachel Griffiths, and Vince Vaughn all play supporting parts in addition to Andrew Garfield, who plays Doss.

Plot

Young Desmond Doss almost kills his brother in a fight in 1925 Lynchburg, Virginia. Desmond’s belief in the commandment “Thou shalt not kill” is strengthened by the incident and his background as a Seventh-day Adventist. Doss encounters Dorothy Schutte, a nurse while transporting an injured man to the hospital fifteen years later.

Doss reveals to Dorothy his desire in working in medicine after they start dating. Doss enlists in the United States Army to work as a combat medic after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor which precipitated the country’s entry into World War II. The choice has greatly angered his father, Tom, a veteran of World War One. Desmond proposes to Dorothy before departing for Fort Jackson, and she agrees.

Cast

As Desmond Doss, Andrew Garfield

Capt. Jack Glover, Sam Worthington

As “Smitty” Ryker, Luke Bracey

Tom Doss, Desmond’s father, played by Hugo Weaving

As Desmond’s wife Dorothy Schutte, Teresa Palmer performs

Desmond’s mom Bertha Doss is portrayed by Rachel Griffiths.

As Sergeant Howell, Vince Vaughn

Lieutenant Manville is Ryan Corr.

As Colonel Stelzer, Richard Roxburgh

Milt “Hollywood” Zane is played by Luke Pegler.

Hacksaw Ridge: How to Watch It

Hacksaw Ridge is currently available on HBO Max. On Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, you may rent or buy Hacksaw Ridge to watch.