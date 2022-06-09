You are Here
Where to Watch Halloween: Is Netflix, Prime, or Hulu Streaming Any of The Halloween Movies?
On popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, it’s difficult to find all the Halloween movie installments that have been released. Michael Myers was the primary focus of John Carpenter’s slasher franchise, which premiered in 1978. Michael, known as “The Shape,” carried out a number of attacks on his hometown of Haddonfield. Fortunately, Jamie Lee Curtis’ character Laurie Strode was one of the first “Final Girls” in film history when she played the innocent babysitter.

There have been 11 Halloween films to date, including a reboot and a remake. Almost the whole run of the series revolved around Michael Myers, who played the role of the adversary by lurking in the shadows and stalking his victims. It was difficult to pin down exactly why the Shape was doing what he was doing, but one thing is certain: he was a formidable opponent. The number of people Michael Myers has killed since his debut in the late 1970s is staggering, and he continues to serve as a frightening figure in popular culture. Michael Myers

Watching the Original Halloween on the Internet

It’s hard to argue with the popularity of Carpenter’s original Halloween flick from 1978. As far as I’m concerned, Halloween 2 is one of the greatest horror films ever made. Since none of the most prominent streaming services have it, we’re stuck with only seeing the first episode. If you have an AMC+ subscription, you may stream it for free on Hoopla, Shudder, and Indieflix, as well as on Redbox and Roku. For $3.99, you may also download, Vudu, or Redbox the film. To purchase from these sites, you’ll pay just $9.99.

Halloween Kills: HBO Max

On October 31, Halloween Kills was released in theatres and on Peacock, and it will be followed by Halloween Ends, which is now in the process of being made. Halloween Kills will be available to watch on HBO Max starting this weekend, but whoever created the blurb failed to mention that the new trilogy has done some retconning. Original sequels are no longer canon because Halloween (2018) was a straight sequel to 1978’s Halloween.

Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) identity as Michael Myers’ sister, revealed in Halloween II (1981), has been called into question in this year’s Halloween remake. In a tweet this week, Freaky writer Michael Kennedy revealed a blunder by HBO Max in the Halloween Kills description, in which Laurie and Michael are referred to as brothers. Kennedy jokingly remarked, “HBO Max can’t keep up with Halloween LMFAO. Following Michael Myers’ homicidal pursuit of his sister, Jamie Lee Curtis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the entire community of Haddonfield is inspired to fight back in this sequel.”

How To Watch Halloween 2 Online

The 1981 sequel to Halloween, Halloween II, extended Michael Myers’ reign of terror in Haddonfield by focusing on Laurie Strode. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and any other subscription or ad-supported service can’t view the movie, as was the case with its predecessor. There are many places to rent Halloween II for $3.99, such as iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Redbox, and the Microsoft Store. There are other choices to purchase the services, which range in price from $13.99 to $14.99.

How to Watch Halloween 3: Season Of The Witch on the Internet

This was the first Halloween film without Michael Myers, which was released in 1982 as Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Since it’s a cult classic, it’s also not available on the most popular streaming services, however, AMC+ subscribers can at least watch the third film. For $3.99, you can rent movies and TV shows from places like iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Redbox, and Microsoft’s Store. The same services are also available for a one-time purchase price of $13.99 to $14.99.

Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers Online

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers was published one year after the release of Halloween 4. With his mind-controlled by his niece, the masked assassin struck once more at the innocent child. Currently, AMC+ and Shudder are the only places where you can see Halloween 5 on the big screen. On iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu there is a $3.99 renting option as well as purchasing options ranging from $9.99 to $12.99.

How to Watch Halloween 6: The Curse Of Michael Myers Online

There is no arguing with the fact that Paul Rudd’s Tommy Doyle role in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers was one of the more memorable parts of the picture. Only Paramount+ is now offering Halloween 6 as a streamable movie. However, there are several places to rent movies for $3.99, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Redbox, Vudu, and the Microsoft Store. The following services, which were previously stated, offer purchasing options ranging from $14.99 to $16.99, respectively.

