Where to Watch Hard Knocks? How Did the Featured Teams Perform on “Hard Knocks”?

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the Lions find themselves in an odd situation. Detroit will be the subject of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” documentary for the first time, and the club is uncommonly upbeat as it enters coach Dan Campbell’s second season. That is one year after the team’s heartbreaking 3-13-1 debut under Campbell. Given that nine out of the 17 teams featured in the HBO docuseries “Hard Knocks” went on to suffer losing seasons, the show isn’t exactly known for its success. But the Lions, another traditionally underdog NFL team, aren’t either.

It’s noteworthy that seven of the “Hard Knocks” teams made it to the playoffs, six of them with double-digit wins. Hey, training camp is the best place to feel optimistic about the forthcoming season.

How to stream content:

You can stream HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS on HBO Max or watch it with an HBO membership.

Seasonal air dates:

Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET, episodes will be broadcast on HBO. Beginning on August 9 and concluding on September 6, the five-episode season has five episodes total. The episodes will also be available at the same time on HBO Max.

Hard Knocks on how to watch

HBO on television

HBO Max’s Livestream

Anyone who wants to keep up with the action either watches “Hard Knocks” on HBO or waits for it to stream on HBO’s specific streaming service, HBO Max.

Starting at $9.99 per month, HBO Max offers a variety of selections.

How did the featured teams perform on “Hard Knocks”?

In 17 seasons, the Lions will be the 18th team to be the featured franchise on “Hard Knocks.” In 2020, both Los Angeles teams participated in the series; the Rams finished 10-6 while the Chargers finished 7-9. The featured team for 2021 was the Dallas Cowboys, who made the playoffs for the second time in as many years after appearing on “Hard Knocks.” The Lions’ best chance is to finish third (which would give the team its first playoff appearance since 2016).

Campbell, who is in many ways the most interesting guy on this Lions squad, is just one of the Allen Park, Michigan-based narratives that will be featured this year. He has greatly increased the franchise’s confidence, which has previously not been high. Whether Jared Goff can succeed more in 2022 with a receiving group that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, a first-round NFL draft pick, is one of the other themes.