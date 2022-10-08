Where to Watch Hellraiser: Is It Streaming on Netflix?

Pinhead is the franchise’s most recognisable monster. All you need to know about this guy is that he has a white face, black eyes, and a grid of perfectly spaced nails all over his face. A new teaser for Hellraiser (2022) gives us our first look at Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, the female version of the franchise’s signature puzzle box, inflicting dread and anguish on an unsuspecting victim.

The franchise has seen better days and worse, and eventually moved to publishing sequels in the home video format. This makes it difficult to know in what order to view the films; hence, this guide. If you want to watch the Hellraiser movies in preparation for the upcoming Hulu picture, here is the recommended viewing order.

Is the Original “Hellraiser” Film Being Remade, and If So, Why?

According to the official synopsis, the plot is a “reimagining” of the original story by Clive Barker, which follows a young woman struggling with addiction who acquires an ancient puzzle box, not realising that it has the power to call upon the Cenobites, a race of sadistic supernatural beings from another universe. Together with her pals, she races against time to solve the puzzle of the box (and the guy who formerly possessed it).

Cast Members of “Hellraiser”

A slew of talented actors, including Odessa A’zion, Jamie Clayton, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass, are featured in the film.

Is It Possible to Watch the Other Hellraiser Films Online?

‘Hellraiser,’ originally released in 1987, is currently available to stream on Prime Video and Shudder.

You may now watch “Hellbound: Hellraiser II” on Prime Video and Shudder.

The most recent entry in the series before the reboot is available to watch for free on Amazon Freevee and is titled “Hellraiser: Judgment.”

Is there a new Hellraiser film available to stream? Actually, Netflix does not have the newest Hellraiser. Since it first premiered on Hulu, you can rule out seeing it on Netflix any time soon. While this is a good horror film, there are better options available on Netflix right now. Here is a rundown of some of the top content available on the site. Additionally, we recommend the films The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Cadaver, Hellbound, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Information About Where to Find the Other Hellraiser Films

Though none of the Hellraiser films are currently available on Netflix, we can point you in the correct direction so that you can view them all in time for Halloween.