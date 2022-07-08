Where to Watch Homefront? On A Lot of Platforms, You May Watch Homefront for Nothing or For a Small Cost!

Sylvester Stallone wrote the screenplay for Gary Fleder’s 2013 action movie Homefront, which he directed and delivered to theaters on November 27th across the country. [4] Based on Chuck Logan’s 2005 novel Homefront, the film stars James Franco, Winona Ryder, Kate Bosworth, and Jason Statham. Filming in New Orleans began on October 1st, 2012.

Homefront Plot

Nearly two years after finding Danny T’s methamphetamine lab, DEA agent Phil Broker retires and settles down with his daughter Maddy in a sleepy Louisiana village. A schoolyard brawl between Maddy and a bully named Teddy Klum prompts a call from her school to the police.

Teddy’s mother Cassie sets up a fight between her husband and Broker, which Broker easily wins, just as they’re about to head back to the house where they belong. Cassie is so enraged that she subsequently enlists the help of her drug manufacturing brother Gator to bully Broker. Teedo, a friend of Broker’s, warns him that the villagers might get into a feud like in the old days.

The cast of “Homefront.”

As Phil Broker / Mason Christopher “M.C.” Dalton, Jason Statham plays both roles.

As Morgan Bodine, played by James Franco,

Winona Ryder in the role of Sheryl Marie Mott

Played by Marcus Hester as Jimmy Klum

In the role of Cassie Bodine Klum, Kate Bosworth

Danny “Danny T” Turrie, played by Chuck Zito

As Joe “Jojo” Turrie, Linds Edwards portrays

Cyrus Hanks is played by Frank Grillo.

Clancy Brown as Sheriff Keith Rodrigue in this film.

In the role of Maddy Broker, Izabela Vidovic steps in.

Susan Hetch (Rachelle Lefevre) in the film

Chrissa Campbell portraying Lydia

How to Stream Homefront

On Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, Apple iTunes, and Vudu,

you may watch Homefront for free or for a small fee.