You are Here
Where to Watch Homefront? On A Lot of Platforms, You May Watch Homefront for Nothing or For a Small Cost!
Entertainment

Where to Watch Homefront? On A Lot of Platforms, You May Watch Homefront for Nothing or For a Small Cost!

2 min read

Sylvester Stallone wrote the screenplay for Gary Fleder’s 2013 action movie Homefront, which he directed and delivered to theaters on November 27th across the country. [4] Based on Chuck Logan’s 2005 novel Homefront, the film stars James Franco, Winona Ryder, Kate Bosworth, and Jason Statham. Filming in New Orleans began on October 1st, 2012.

Homefront Plot

Nearly two years after finding Danny T’s methamphetamine lab, DEA agent Phil Broker retires and settles down with his daughter Maddy in a sleepy Louisiana village. A schoolyard brawl between Maddy and a bully named Teddy Klum prompts a call from her school to the police.

where to watch homefront

Related: Where to Watch the Chicago Fourth of July Fireworks 2022?

Teddy’s mother Cassie sets up a fight between her husband and Broker, which Broker easily wins, just as they’re about to head back to the house where they belong. Cassie is so enraged that she subsequently enlists the help of her drug manufacturing brother Gator to bully Broker. Teedo, a friend of Broker’s, warns him that the villagers might get into a feud like in the old days.

Related: Euphoria Where to Watch: Season 2 of Euphoria on Hbo Max how To Watch Online!

The cast of “Homefront.”

  • As Phil Broker / Mason Christopher “M.C.” Dalton, Jason Statham plays both roles.
  • As Morgan Bodine, played by James Franco,
  • Winona Ryder in the role of Sheryl Marie Mott
  • Played by Marcus Hester as Jimmy Klum
  • In the role of Cassie Bodine Klum, Kate Bosworth
  • Danny “Danny T” Turrie, played by Chuck Zito
  • As Joe “Jojo” Turrie, Linds Edwards portrays
  • Cyrus Hanks is played by Frank Grillo.
  • Clancy Brown as Sheriff Keith Rodrigue in this film.
  • In the role of Maddy Broker, Izabela Vidovic steps in.
  • Susan Hetch (Rachelle Lefevre) in the film
  • Chrissa Campbell portraying Lydia
where to watch homefront

How to Stream Homefront

On Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, Apple iTunes, and Vudu,

Related: Where to Watch Classroom of The Elite Season 2? When and How It Will Be Released, Can I Watch It for Free?

you may watch Homefront for free or for a small fee.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Miles Teller Claims to Have Had "conversations" with Tom Cruise Over the Possibility of "top Gun 3!
Breaking news Celebrity

Miles Teller Claims to Have Had “conversations” with Tom Cruise Over the Possibility of “top Gun 3!

1 min read
Check Out Machine Gun Kelly and Casie's Joint Rap to "Crazy in Love"!
Breaking news Celebrity

Check Out Machine Gun Kelly and Casie’s Joint Rap to “Crazy in Love”!

2 min read
Star of "insecure" and "send Help" Jean Elie Announces Her Engagement to Randall Bailey!
Breaking news Celebrity

Star of “insecure” and “send Help” Jean Elie Announces Her Engagement to Randall Bailey!

5 min read
How to Stream Conjuring Kesha, A New Paranormal Reality Series Starring Kesha!
Breaking news Celebrity

How to Stream Conjuring Kesha, A New Paranormal Reality Series Starring Kesha!

3 min read