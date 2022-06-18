Where to Watch how I Met Your Mother? Is How I Met Your Mother on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime?

There’s a new episode of How I Met Your Mother on Disney+, which is based in New York. American sitcom The Ted Mosby Show, starring Josh Radnor as a hopeless romantic architect and Jason Segel and Neil Patrick Harris as a group of friends living in New York City, is an award-winning American comedy. Explain the story of how Ted met his children’s mother, it is told in flashback with him as the narrator. Ted progressively tells them this story over the course of nine series. On Disney+, you can now watch all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother. As a result of the Star launch, the show was made available on Disney+.

How to Watch How I Met Your Mother

It’s currently available on Amazon Prime and Hulu Plus. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Instant Video all offer streaming options for the show How I Met Your Mother.

Does Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime have How I Met Your Mother?

Those who subscribe to Netflix’s famous service will likely be disappointed with the show How I Met Your Mother. Since it was removed from Netflix in 2017, the show has not been available in the United States. The first major sitcom to exit Netflix was HIMYM, with The Office following suit in 2021. How I Met Your Mother may still be available to those who live outside the United States, depending on the region.

How I Met Your Mother is currently included with Hulu and Prime Video memberships in the United States. Viewers will be able to binge-watch all 208 episodes from all nine seasons of the popular sitcom on these streaming services. In addition, Disney+ subscribers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to watch How I Met Your Mother. Purchase options for those who don’t have paid subscriptions to these services are available.

Purchasing How I Met Your Mother: The Series on the Web

You can buy How I Met Your Mother on Vudu, Google Play, Redbox, YouTube, Microsoft, and Apple TV. HIMYM can be purchased per episode or season from each of these providers. Purchasing a High-Definition copy of an episode costs $3 more than a Standard-Definition one. For $19.99 each season, you may get 20-24 HD episodes, saving you money. How I Met Your Mother is available in a variety of formats for people who want to see it again or for the first time.

On Disney+ Star, you can now watch How I Met Your Mother.

