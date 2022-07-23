Where to Watch in The Soop Friendcation? In The Soop: Friendcation Can Be Seen Where and When?

The direction of BTS’ reality show In the Soop is changing as it will follow V and his famous friends on a four-day getaway from the metropolis. Therefore, if you are a fan of BTS, you must understand how to watch In the Soop: Friendcation on Disney+ from any location. The ever-famous K-Pop group will include V, Park Seo-Jon, Park Hyung-Sik, Peacock, and Choi Woo-Shik in their reality program as they take a break from their group activities.

Only six nations—South Korea, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand—are able to watch Disney Plus episodes. However, a VPN will enable you to access the show from any location in the world. This is how you do it:

When will In the SOOP: Friendcation be available?

The highly anticipated Wooga Squad reality show, In the SOOP: Friendcation, has finally received its launch dates and timing from HYBE after weeks of anticipation. The five buddies will travel for four weeks in pleasure and relaxation as part of the show.

The word “Soop” in Korean means “forest.” The phrase “people spending their break soaking in nature” appears in the title. The reality program will debut on July 22, 2022, and air every Friday after that. There will be a total of four episodes.

In the SOOP: Friendcation can be seen where and when?

Major channels have been gathered together by Wooga Squads In the SOOP. Both the television network JTBC and the massive streaming service Disney+ will provide the series. Although the shows will air on both channels simultaneously, JTBC viewers will have the advantage. At 9 PM KST, JTBC will air new episodes. At 11 PM KST, it will debut on Disney+ two hours later.

Check More: Where to Watch Homefront? On A Lot of Platforms, You May Watch Homefront for Nothing or For a Small Cost!

In the SOOP: Friendcation’s premiere date and poster are announced, and fans respond.

Fans did not anticipate the reality show’s choice of streaming service as they anticipated updates for Wooga Squad’s reality series. Fans exclaimed over the Disney+ series, overshadowing the poster of the quintet lounging in the sun wearing casual attire and smiling broadly.

The terms “On Disney,” “Wooga Squad,” and “Disney Plus” were among those that ARMYs unintentionally made a trend on Twitter. While this is going on, some users are already talking about subscribing to the service or finding someone to share an account with.

Why You Need a VPN to Watch Friendcation on the Soop

Disney+ bans IP addresses that don’t come from the nations where the show will be available, thus you will need a VPN to watch the show.

You have the option to access the internet privately thanks to a VPN. You will then have the option to change your IP address to one from one of those nations. You must connect to a server in one of the six countries listed above to see the In the Soop: Friendcation episode of the show.

Check More: Where to Watch Monster High Season 1: First look, release information, cast, and Where It is streaming!

Where Can I Watch Friendcation In the Soop?

JTBC, a South Korean television network, will broadcast In the Soop: Friendcation 2022 first. It will afterward be accessible to Disney+ in a few locations. But do not fret. If you live in Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Iran, etc., you may still watch the show on Disney+ with the aid of a VPN.

In the Soop: What does that mean?

Forest is referred to as “soop” in Korean. Therefore, “In the Soop” refers to “In the Forest.” Because the members of the group took a well-earned break and some downtime in the middle of the woods, it became the name of the reality show that BTS debuted in 2020.

Check More: Where to Watch Homefront? On A Lot of Platforms, You May Watch Homefront for Nothing or For a Small Cost!

How many episodes of BTS In the Soop are there?

BTS’s In the Soop has eight episodes in its debut season. Five were in the second. Additionally, the most recent spin-off, In the Soop: Friendcation, will consist of four episodes. The BTS reality TV series will thus have a total of 17 episodes.