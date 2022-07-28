Where to Watch Inglourious Basterds? Does Netflix Carry Inglourious Basterds?

Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger, and Melanie Laurent appear in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 military drama Inglourious Basterds, which was written and directed by Tarantino. The movie tells the tale of two assassination plots against the leaders of Nazi Germany in an alternate history.

One of the plots was hatched by Shosanna Dreyfus, a young Jewish cinema owner from France, and the other was hatched by the British but was ultimately carried out by a group of Jewish American soldiers under the command of First Lieutenant Aldo Raine.

Plot

SS-Standartenführer Hans Landa questions French farmer Perrier LaPadite in 1941 regarding the whereabouts of the Jewish Dreyfuses family.

LaPadite verifies Landa’s suspicion that the Dreyfuses are under the Dreyfuses’ floorboards in return for the Nazis not killing his family. All except one of the Dreyfuses were killed by the soldiers’ bullets fired through the floorboards: Shosanna, the Dreyfuses’ daughter, managed to escape.

Cast

Lieutenant Aldo Raine, often known as “The Apache,” the Basterds’ battle-tested commanding officer, is portrayed by Brad Pitt. From Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains, where he engaged in combat with the Ku Klux Klan, Raine is a coal miner and bootlegger.

A member of the Bridger family and a lynching survivor, he is Jim Bridger’s descendant. He was trained in guerilla warfare while a member of the Devil’s Brigade. After the movie’s events, Raine relocates to the US as “the war hero” of WWII, which results in him having an acting career akin to Audie Murphy’s.

Inglourious Basterds: How to Watch

Inglourious Basterds is currently showing on TNT. On Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, and Vudu, you can rent or buy Inglourious Basterds and stream it.

Does Netflix carry Inglourious Basterds?

There is no Netflix streaming of Inglourious Basterds. Depending on the plan you choose, there are several membership fees to access Netflix’s enormous collection of movies and television shows: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 per month for the standard plan, and $19.99 per month for the premium plan.

Has Hulu launched Inglourious Basterds?

Hulu does not offer Inglourious Basterds for viewing. However, the starting price for this streaming service right now is $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a full year. It costs $12.99 per month for the ad-free version, $64.99 per month for Hulu + Live TV, or $70.99 per month for the ad-free Hulu + Live TV.

Inglourious Basterds is it available on Disney Plus?

Inglourious Basterds isn’t available on Disney+ as of this writing. Disney animation produced by the company itself, as well as other works it owns and distributes, is the main focus of Disney+. Anyone interested in using the streaming service must pay $7.99 per month right now.