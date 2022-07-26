Where to Watch Injustice Movie? Your Favorite Dc Heroes and Villains Are Returning on Hbo Max!

For a brand-new animated adventure in the upcoming movie Injustice, your favorite DC heroes and villains are returning.

The movie is set in a universe where the Joker (Kevin Pollak) has fooled Superman (Justin Hartley) into killing Lois Lane. The plot is based on the computer game Injustice: Gods Among Us and the graphic novel Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One (Laura Bailey). The world has become chaotic as a result, and Superman sets out on a perilous mission to bring everything under control. To stop the cape-wearing hero and preserve the planet, Batman (Anson Mount) must organize a group of heroes.

What is the Injustice release date?

On October 19, 2021, a new version of Injustice will be published.

Will Injustice be available via streaming?

No, sorry. Direct-to-digital and Blu-ray releases are available for Injustice. It is offered as a component of a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Package, which costs $39.99. A digital copy from Prime Video costs $19.99, while a Blu-ray disc is $22.99 more expensive. On Amazon, you can already preorder the movie.

When will the free streaming version of Injustice be available?

It’s currently unknown when Injustice will be accessible via a streaming service. However, HBO Max is presently the only place where DC material is available to watch in the United States, so there is a significant probability that the movie will eventually air there.

How to view Injustice, a DC animated film, in the US

On Monday, October 18, video-on-demand services in the US will begin offering the DC animated film Injustice. The following are some alternatives for pre-ordering it on the service of your choice:

Unfair on iTunes (opens in new tab)

YouTube video about injustice (opens in new tab)

On Google Play, injustice (opens in a new tab)

Is HBO Max hosting the release of the DC animated film Injustice?

No, Injustice won’t debut on HBO Max as far as we know. If the goal was to encourage people to fund a streaming service that required a membership, there would be no value in releasing it separately as a commercial release. The movie will, however, eventually become available on the service. The problem is that Warner Bros.

occasionally releases these items in inconsistent ways. As an illustration, both The Long Halloween parts 1 and 2, which were released in June and July 2021, respectively, were added to HBO Max at the beginning of October 2021. The Justice Society: World War II film, in contrast, is not accessible on HBO Max. Therefore, there is no pattern that would allow us to make an informed prediction about when Injustice might premiere on HBO Max.

Then, if you’re not in a rush to watch it, come back in a few months to find out what’s going on.

How to watch the DC animated film Injustice in the United Kingdom

Tuesday, October 12, 2021, marks the day after the UK premiere of the DC animated film Injustice. Once more, you will need to watch this one on VOD, but the good news is that it is not overly pricey, with most outlets offering it digitally for only £9.99. An impulsive purchase, not bad. This is where you can purchase it:

On Amazon Prime Video in the UK, injustice

(a new tab will open)

A Sky Store injustice

Australia access information for the DC animated film Injustice

On Wednesday, October 20, the film Injustice will be released in Australia. So far, we have seen the following iTunes pre-order link:

Australian iTunes has injustice (opens in new tab)

Here is a screenshot from the Injustice movie trailer.

Wondering how the 2D animation captures the visual aesthetic of Injustice? The findings seem a little mixed to us, but the clip below will let you know what you think.