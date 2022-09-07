Where to watch ink master season 14: You can Watch It on Hulu And Netflix!

Fans who watched the drama of “Ink Master” for its 13 seasons may have had a difficult time in 2020. Oliver Peck was photographed wearing blackface around the time of the 13th season’s debut. He was quickly fired from the show by the Paramount Network, but he continued to appear on the network because episodes for the next season had already been taped. The COVID-19 epidemic then made it impossible for the contestants, crew, and everyone else to gather to film the live finale and crown a “Ink Master,” leaving the season 13 finale in limbo.

Following the shortened season, it was revealed that season 14 would not be taking place, which brought more bad news for the reality series. The decision followed a general Paramount trend to concentrate more on scripted programming, but it appears that the allure of more “Ink Master” was too powerful to resist.

According to a report from Deadline, Paramount has chosen to move on with “Ink Master” Season 14 after all as it continues to encourage viewers to subscribe to its new streaming service, Paramount+. Here is what we currently know regarding the future of the series, but details are still scarce.

When Will the Upcoming Ink Master Season 14 Air?

Official cancellation of the Ink Master TV series by Paramount Network has occurred. The thirteenth and last season of Ink Master will air. There are no plans for the following season at this time on the Paramount Network, but anything could happen. Season Fourteen has not yet been scheduled as of September 2022. Please sign up for updates below and participate in the discussion in our forums if you want to be informed of changes. Ink Master’s IMDb page is another option.

Who Might Be Added to Ink Master Season 14’s Cast?

It’s likely that the upcoming season will include a fresh batch of tattoo artists competing for the chance to earn a tonne of cash and the title of “Ink Master.”

Who Will Evaluate These Individuals’ Talents Is the Part that Is Not yet Obvious

Oliver Peck won’t be back as a judge, which should go without saying, but Dave Navarro and Chris Nez are still available. There’s a good chance they’d want to return, assuming they didn’t accept any new jobs since the show was officially ended in 2020. The third judge position on “Ink Master” has seen a lot of guest judges throughout the years, thus one of them might become a permanent fixture.

The possibility exists that Paramount will prefer a fresh start on everything. To breathe new life into upcoming episodes, a completely new panel of judges may join the team. A few new judges could do that. After 13 seasons, it would make sense to change things up to keep the show interesting.

Synopsis of The Ink Master Television Show

Ten of the most talented tattoo artists in the nation gather in New York City to fight for $100,000 and the title of “INK MASTER,” an event hosted by rock musician Dave Navarro and judged by Chris Nunez and Oliver Peck, two tattoo industry luminaries. In this tense competition elimination, the stakes couldn’t be greater thanks to the “Living Canvasses” who donated their skin to be permanently tattooed.

Where to Watch Ink Master Season 14 Online?

