Where to Watch Jackass? How To See Jackass: The Motion Picture on Netflix and Paramount Plus?

Jackass has always been a pillar of the comedy genre, and nowhere is this more clear than in the continued legacy of its films. What began as a reality show on MTV where jackasses performed progressively idiotic antics for the cameras in front of them eventually became a four-film movie franchise that lasted two decades.

In 2002, the movie “Jackass: The Movie” was released in theaters as a capstone to the television series “Jackass,” which had run for three seasons. On a budget of just $5 million, “Jackass” the movie franchise was formed after it grossed approximately $80 million at the box office.

How to See Jackass: The Motion Picture on Netflix

Jackass: The Movie is currently available on Netflix and Paramount+. On Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu you can rent or buy Jackass: The Movie.

Paramount Plus has “Jackass Forever” available for viewing at no cost.

Exactly because of the group’s outstanding ability to outdo themselves with each new picture, people were eager to see the latest installment after more than two decades since the last one. While Knoxville has denied that this is their final project, it did better than expected at the box office when it aired in February.

On Paramount Plus starting today, viewers can finally see “Jackass Forever,” the latest movie starring Jason Segel. Subscribing to Paramount Plus will allow you to see the most recent film, which is ad-supported for $4.99/month or ad-free for $9.99/month. It’s also possible to sign up for a 7-day free trial to see this film and see what else they have to offer.

Where Can You Watch The Jackass TV Show Online?

Fans of the Jackass TV series (and those who missed it during its original run) will be disappointed to learn that all three seasons are not available to stream, but they can be purchased. In addition to Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and VUDU all offer the first season of Jackass as well as all three subsequent seasons.

The Best Places To Watch Jackass Movies On The Internet

There are a number of ways for Jackass fans to enjoy the films, including streaming them online, renting them, and purchasing them. Netflix, Paramount+, Amazon, Vudu, RedBox, AMC On-Demand, and Microsoft are all options for renting or purchasing Jackass: The Movie. In addition to Paramount+, the two Jackass films are available to rent or buy on all of the above platforms, as well as DirecTV and Spectrum on Demand, whereas Jackass 2.5 is only available to rent on RedBox and Amazon.com, as well as on VUDU, Microsoft, RedBox and Apple TV.

On Paramount+, “Jackass” Movies Are Available to Watch

The first three “Jackass” films and the television series are now only available to view on Paramount+.

“Jackass” the television show

“Jackass: The Film”

It’s “Jackass: Number 2.”

“Jackass 2.5: Uncensored”

Jackass: The Third Dimension

If so, how can I access it?

“Jackass Forever” premiered in theaters on February 2, 2022, but Paramount Pictures hasn’t said when the film will be available for streaming. Paramount+ will eventually stream all of Paramount’s films, some as soon as 45 days following their theatrical premiere, although “Jackass Forever” has yet to be allocated a streaming date. “Jackass Forever” can only be seen in the theater right now.

Is it possible to watch Jackass Forever on the internet?

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Jackass Forever has been delayed several times, but it will eventually be released in theaters on February 4, 2022, according to the official release date. When it comes to streaming, Jackass Forever isn’t getting a simultaneous release like many other movies released during the pandemic, but Paramount+ has a 45-day window between theatrical and online releases.

Is There a Jackass Forever Movie on the Way?

Yes, that’s right. With a monthly subscription price of $4.99 for ad-supported streaming or $9.99 for ad-free viewing, Paramount+’s streaming service now lets you watch the reality comedy film from the comfort of your own home. Streaming platform Paramount+ also provides a free trial, so you can test out the service and see what all the fuss is about!

How will the DVD, Blu-ray, digital, and/or VOD distribution of Jackass Forever work?

For those who can’t wait until March 29, 2022, Jackass Forever will be available digitally. And there’s more! On April 19, the Blu-ray and DVD versions of the film will be released. You can look forward to an additional 40 minutes of Jackass-ness on the Blu-ray and Digital editions.