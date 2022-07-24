Where to Watch John Wick? What Has Taken Place in The “john Wick” Series so Far?

John Wick’s success is somewhat unexpected in an era of family films and superhero pictures. The violent series, which stars 1990s action star Keanu Reeves as the title character, follows a retired assassin who is compelled to return to the criminal underworld he believed he had left behind. Viewers are treated to the inner workings of The Continental, a safe haven for hitmen overseen by the High Table, during his quest for vengeance (which begins with a genuinely horrific canine death).

The John Wick story now consists of three movies, and a fourth is forthcoming. It’s time to sit down and see the master of assassination for yourself because each release is becoming more and more popular. Thank goodness, you can now do that without having to leave your home or spend a fortune on cable thanks to streaming services. Where can I watch John Wick? is shown below.

What Has Taken Place in the “John Wick” Series So Far?

The John Wick series stands out above other action movies because of its meticulous continuity. Despite the fact that it is not fully explained, we do know that each movie is supposed to take place just a few days apart from the other. While other action franchise movies attempt to tell distinct plots, the John Wick series’ events happen just a few days apart.

Needless to say, John has been keeping busy for a few weeks now avoiding assassins. His ambitions to topple The High Table were revealed to him in the previous movie, which saw him being kidnapped by Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) associates. We don’t know anything about Wick’s upcoming location. The series will undoubtedly be entertaining wherever it goes, though.

Do the “John Wick” films have any streaming options?

The John Wick series’ first three films have all been made accessible for streaming. They can be found in different places, though. Whether you have a free or premium account, you may stream every movie on Peacock. However, DirecTV and Fubo TV both provide John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum for streaming. The only streaming service that offers the first two movies is Peacock.

The ‘John Wick’ films can be purchased digitally.

You are also in luck if you would rather own your movies digitally. Any digital movie platform allows you to buy the John Wick movies. These include Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Video, and iTunes.

Are Additional “John Wick” Films in the Works?

Most definitely. With an even stronger cast than the preceding parts, Chapter 4 is now under production. The roles of Reeves, Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane will all be played again. Newcomers to the franchise Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgrd, Clancy Brown, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Scott Adkins will join the cast. The franchise’s fifth and final installment has also been confirmed; before, Chapter 4 was the anticipated point at which production would begin.

But there has been a delay. Additionally, a small-screen adaptation of the franchise is planned. Winston is the main character in the prequel The Continental, which will air on Starz over the course of three nights. With a ton of projects in the works and a tale that’s continually capturing people’s attention, the John Wick series has a bright future. Currently scheduled for release on May 27, 2022, John Wick: Chapter 4 may eventually have a new name.

How to Watch the John Wick Films in Order

Simply watching the John Wick films in order of release allows you to do so. To truly understand who John is and what motivates his drive for vengeance, start with the first movie and work your way up to Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

John W. (2014)

Past hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced to return to his former brutal life after criminals take away the few things he cares about. He travels to New York City to get revenge in the only way he knows how: by intending to assassinate each and every one of the goons as well as the person who sent them, Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen). John won’t be deterred despite a pleading from his former boss, played by Michael Nyqvist. Willem Dafoe also appears in the film playing a famed group of assassins’ fathers.