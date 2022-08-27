Where to Watch Joshua Usyk? Watch the Rematch for The Heavyweight World Championship on Sunday!

Let’s get ready for some combat! Oleksandr Usyk will defend his undisputed heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in the event’s highly anticipated main event.

Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua (24-2) in September 2021 to maintain his unblemished record (19-0) and win the heavyweight title for the entire world. Nearly a year later, the two will square off at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia in a memorable match that will crown one man as the top contender. The action gets underway at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the main event is scheduled to begin at about 5:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2 live online, including the bout schedule and live stream information.

When is the follow-up to Usyk vs. Joshua 2?

This evening, August 20, 2022, is the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a fight is happening. The event broadcast begins at 6 PM (BST), and the main event ring walks are scheduled to begin at about 9 PM.

On Sunday, August 21, two full-length repeat performances will be broadcast at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. (BST).

One of Sky Sports’ most popular bouts ever, the original match between the two took place in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fight Card for Usyk vs. Joshua 2:

The Usyk/Joshua card also includes the following contests, according to ESPN:

Mathieu Bauderlique versus Callum Smith

Filip Hrgovic will take on Zhilei Zhang.

Between Richard Rivera and Badou Jack

between James Wilson and Andrew Tabiti

Crystal Garcia Nova vs Ramla Ali

vs Jozef Jurko, Daniel Lapin

Featuring Petar Nosic and Ben Whittaker

vs Fuad Tarverdi, Bader Samreen

between Jose Alatorre and Ziyad Almaayouf

Comparing Rasheed Belhasa and Traycho Georgiev

How Can Uk Citizens Watch the Second Usyk-Joshua Fight?

In the UK and Ireland, the Sky Sports Box office is the only place to watch the Usyk v. Joshua 2 rematch. It is available in Dolby Atmos and UHD on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491) and Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492).

You can stream the game on your NOW Smart Stick or your NOW box, as well as view it on your PC, desktop, or Mac via the Sky Sports Box Office Android or iOS app.

How Can Americans Watch the Rematch Between Usyk and Joshua 2?

In the US, Dazn will broadcast the Usyk v. Joshua rematch.

Downloading the app will allow you to view Dazn on various devices.

How can Europeans watch the rematch between Usyk and Joshua 2?

Different broadcasters around Europe will have the rights to the Usyk vs. Joshua rematch. However, Usyk secured permission from the Saudi organizers to allow free streaming of the rematch for viewers in Ukraine. According to reports, Usyk requested to purchase the rights for those in his native country, but the organizers offered him the rights without charge.

As a result, those in Ukraine will be able to watch the game on August 20 via Megogo, Usyk’s YouTube page, and state public TV “Suspilne.”

How much will Usyk vs. Joshua 2 cost?

Depending on when you pay, the Usyk vs. Joshua 2 rematch has varied pricing. People in the UK and the Republic of Ireland could purchase tickets for the fight until 00:00 BST tonight, August 19, for a total of £26.95 and €31.95, respectively.

However, the price on fight day remains the same for all “self-service” bookings, including online and remote control, at £26.95 in the UK and €31.95 in Ireland. However, if you make a phone reservation, the cost is £31.95 in the UK and €36.95 in Ireland. If you make a reservation through an agent, there is an additional £2 booking fee.

On August 20, at 00:00 BST, the pricing will return to its initial levels of £26.95 and €31.95.

Here, you may make a Sky Box Office reservation to see the Usyk vs. Joshua fight.

Dazn pay-per-view costs $59.99 for people in the US.

Does the Usyk vs. Joshua rematch have a promotional video?

Yes, you may view a promo film for the Rage on the Red Sea fight down below.