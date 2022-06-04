Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen: Watch Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix!

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen broadcast from October 3, 2020, to March 27, 2021, in Japan. After a prequel movie premiered in December 2021, the first season of the anime ran for 24 episodes before being canceled in March 2022.

Is it possible to watch Jujutsu Kaisen on the Internet? Crunchyroll, HBO Max, and Funimation all offer subbed versions of Jujutsu Kaisen; you can also watch it on the VRV platform. Southeast Asian countries, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and India can all watch it on Netflix, along with the rest of the world. The Jujutsu Kaisen series isn’t on any other streaming sites’ catalogs, either.

Where Can You Watch Jujutsu KaisenEpisodes?

Only a few streaming services are currently offering the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. While Crunchyroll is the most popular and well-known option, you can also watch the show on HBO Max and VRV (which is owned by the same company as Crunchyroll), as well as on the Asian iQIYI streaming platform and on Netflix (though only in certain parts of Asia, including South East Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan). The show is also available on Crunchyroll in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

In addition, the series is available on Funimation, although Funimation is only available to individuals who want dubbed versions of the anime. Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t available on any other streaming service, regardless of where it’s being viewed in the world. The planned prequel anime film is not currently available to watch on-demand.

What Streaming Service Does Jujutsu Kaisen Appear to Be On?

Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t available on Netflix unless you live in a specific region, in which case you can really watch the show. Unless you’re in one of the four Asian countries listed above, you won’t be able to watch Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix unless you’re located in Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, or Taiwan. That’s not all: Netflix subscribers may also access Jujutsu Kaisen for free, as long as they have a normal monthly Netflix subscription.

It’s disappointing that a major network like Netflix didn’t make Jujutsu Kaisen available to stream in every country. Despite our best guesses, we can’t be confident if license and distribution rights are to blame for this. Netflix is extending its anime library, so it’s likely that additional nations will get access to Jujutsu Kaisen in the future, but we don’t know for sure, so we’ll just have to wait for an official confirmation.

Is there a Disney+ version of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Because Jujutsu Kaisen content is not available on Disney+, this isn’t much of a surprise, as Disney+ is normally quite cautious when it comes to other studios’ original content; it’s also a direct competitor for Disney, which prides itself on unique animation entertainment.

It’s possible to watch a lot of Western animation and some anime on Disney+, but the selection is somewhat limited. The Simpsons are one of these animated programs, with 33 seasons as of Dec. 20, 2021, making it one of the most popular. Similar animated and live-action shows that may interest you include Gravity Falls and The Mighty Ducks as well as the iconic Star Wars series including The Mandalorian.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen available on Hulu?

Both the subtitled and dubbed versions of Jujutsu Kaisen are unavailable for streaming on Hulu. Jujutsu Kaisen is missing from Hulu’s anime library, which is a shame because the streaming service boasts a decent collection of anime. Hulu is a streaming site with a focus on live-action series and movies, but as previously said, it also has a sizable anime collection, however, Jujutsu Kaisen is not one of them.

Another huge problem is that Hulu is only available in the United States, so if you don’t live there, there are certain constraints. As you can see, Hulu isn’t the best site to seek for Jujutsu Kaisen because it doesn’t have it in its library, but even if it did, it wouldn’t be your best option because of the location restrictions on Hulu and the difficulties you’d have if you were a non-US fan.

How Can I Find out If Jujutsu Kaisen Is Available on Amazon Prime?

Still, Amazon Prime customers can’t watch Jujutsu Kaisen on the streaming service. Even though Amazon Prime has a wide selection of anime, Jujutsu Kaisen appears to be missing from the service. As a result, the individual Jujutsu Kaisen episodes are no longer available for purchase or rental through Amazon’s non-Prime pay-per-view library.

Amazon’s pay-per-view approach, which it uses for a number of other series, doesn’t even provide anime episodes for purchase, as it does for many other shows (for example, One Piece or Black Clover). These shows can’t be streamed, but you may buy the individual episodes and keep them for yourself to watch whenever you like.