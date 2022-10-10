Where to Watch Karate Kid: Is It Watch on Amc+

The Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai, has gone from a YouTube hit to a Netflix phenomenon, with viewers both old and new going back to watch the original films in the franchise.

The Karate Kid films, which were out between 1984 and 1989, are still widely regarded as cultural landmarks. In the first two movies, Ralph Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso, who is taught karate by his neighbour, the martial arts instructor Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Later, in the third film, Mr. Miyagi stops training Daniel because he thinks his young student is headed down the wrong path, and Daniel is briefly estranged from his sensei.

In 1994, a fourth instalment, The Next Karate Kid, joined the original trilogy of The Karate Kid films. Now that Daniel is an adult, the film focuses on another unhappy teen, Julie (Hilary Swank), who is grieving the loss of her parents. Fortunately for Julie, Mr. Miyagi shows up at the perfect time to show her the way forward through her loss. The Karate Kid, featuring Jaden Smith as a 12-year-old named Dre and Jackie Chan as the Mr. Miyagi-esque Mr. Han, was Hollywood’s effort to revive the series with a fresh cast in 2010.

That’s a lot of Karate Kid material, but luckily, we live in an age where it’s easier than ever to view all of The Karate Kid flicks online.

What Sites Offer Access to The Complete Karate Kid Series?

The Karate Kid films, including Cobra Kai, would be a great addition to Netflix’s streaming library, but, unfortunately, the service only has The Next Karate Kid available at this time. The original trilogy, however, is available for easy streaming on AMC+.

Even though it’s still young, AMC+ already boasts a wide selection of high-quality films and television shows from the AMC network, as well as content from Shudder and Sundance Now. The original The Karate Kid trilogy is included in this set.

The cost of an AMC+ subscription changes based on where in the world you live. Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, Roku, Sling, Xfinity, and Dish Network all currently carry the service. Most providers charge roughly $8.99 per month, however Xfinity customers can get the streamer for just $4.99 per month.

Do you already have too many streaming services on your monthly bill? The Karate Kid movies, including the most recent remake, are all available for rental or purchase on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

It’s important to be on your guard against having your legs swept out from under you by the wave of ’80s nostalgia that will inevitably wash over you no matter how you choose to stream these timeless classics.

Read More- Where to Watch My Friend Dahmer: Is It Streaming on Netflix?

On June 22, 1984, The Karate Kid was released.

Part II of “The Karate Kid” Released on June 20, 1986

On June 30, 1989, The Karate Kid Part III was released.

Release Date: August 12, 1994 – The Next Karate Kid

The Cobra Kai, May 2, 2018

Read More- Stranger at The Gate Where to Watch: Is It Streaming on Netflix?

Where Can I Find an Internet Streaming of The Karate Kid?

Anyone in the UK with a Netflix subscription may see the original Karate Kid film and then jump right into the new series.