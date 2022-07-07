Where to Watch Keeping up With the Kardashians? How to Watch the Finale of The Kardashians on the Internet?

It’s been 14 years and 20 seasons, which is a long time! In actuality, that’s how long Keeping Up With the Kardashians has aired on E!, as the family prepares to switch to a new Hulu series this year.

An insider tells ET that “the family is genuinely excited about this new chapter and journey and of course are not wanting to get out of the spotlight” when it comes to streaming. Through their partnership with Hulu, they’ll still be able to talk about their lives in a fresh way.” KUWTK fans, however, will be happy to know that there are a number of ways to relive their favorite moments from the original show, including “Please, Kim, put an end to the selfies.

Your sister’s going to jail, you know “and a lot more, from Kim and Kourtney’s massive fight to their relationship falling apart. What time they’ll air, where to watch, and what’s next for each of them can be found here.

When Does The Kardashians Premiere?

In the year 2022, the next season of The Kardashians will air on April 14th. ten episodes in all, with new ones being released each week on the streaming service during the first season. This summer, Hulu has announced that the Season 1 finale will premiere on June 16, 2022, so you have plenty of time to get up to speed.

How to Watch the Finale of The Kardashians on the Internet

Signing up for Hulu is required if you want to watch The Kardashians online. Aside from Hulu, you won’t be able to see the new Kardashians show anyplace else.

Getting a Hulu subscription to watch episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is easy in two methods, both of which offer tremendous value. The Kardashians are available to stream live and on-demand with the Hulu (With Ads) subscription, which costs just $6.99 a month. However, the show will feature interstitial advertisements. At a cost of just $12.99 a month, you can watch The Kardashians on Hulu (Ad-Free).

How to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently available on Peacock and Hulu Plus. On iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, and Google Play you can rent or buy Keeping Up with the Kardashians: The Complete Series to watch on your computer or mobile device.

How to watch season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians

As of this writing, the last season is showing on Thursdays at 8 pm PST on E!, which if you don’t have cable is available on several live TV streaming platforms such as Hulu, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV if you don’t already have a subscription to one of those services.

How long will the series be on the air?

The remaining 14 episodes of the show’s third and final season are scheduled to debut in June on E! at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Thursdays.

How to watch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special:

An Andy Cohen-hosted reunion special for Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian’s reality show KUWTK was first announced in April. A lot more information is expected to be released soon about this. Hulu’s new Kardashian series is set to launch at some point in the near future. Check back here for additional information as it becomes available about the upcoming Kardashian-Jenner reality program in late 2021.

After wrapping up their time on KUWTK, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner will work together to produce a program for Hulu under a new Disney agreement. Meanwhile, check out the video below to see the heartbreaking moment when the Kardashian-Jenners decided to terminate Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

How to Get Free Access to The Kardashians’ Season 8 Premiere on Hulu

A 30-day free trial on Hulu is available if you want to watch The Kardashians and the finale for free. You may choose either of these plans to get started (No Ads).

Once your 30-day free trial period ends, you can either continue with one of the premium Hulu options above or cancel your membership entirely. Free trials for streaming services like Hulu have become a rarity, allowing you to watch a variety of content without having to commit to a long-term subscription. This is the easiest way to watch The Kardashians for free on the internet.