Where to Watch King of The Hill? Netflix Used to Stream ‘king of The Hill’!

Netflix, Hulu, and Prime all have the animated show King Of The Hill. Beavis and Butt-creator, Head’s Mike Judge, worked in a variety of technical capacities before breaking through as the show’s creator. His animated short “Frog Baseball” inspired Beavis and Butt-Head, a 1990s cultural phenomenon, and both of the show’s protagonists—both of whom were voiced by Judge himself—became household names in the 1990s.

Many of Mike Judge’s best works include Office Space, Idiocracy, and the HBO sitcom Silicon Valley, which was based on Judge’s short-lived spell at the company. Aside from Beavis and Butt-Head, King of the Hill is probably his most cherished series. Hank Hill, a Texas propane salesman, stars in the comedy, which premiered in 1997.

Despite the fact that Hank considers himself an average American, he is forced to put up with a bizarre group of relatives and acquaintances, including his son Bobby.

How to Watch King of the Hill

On fuboTV or Hulu Plus, you can currently watch King of the Hill.

Netflix Used to Stream ‘King of the Hill’

All seasons of King of the Hill were pulled from Netflix in December 2013, ending the streaming service’s relationship with this show. As far back as 2015, we anticipated that it would be improbable that it would be reinstated. Anyone who gets their entertainment solely from Netflix won’t have time to catch up on King of the Hill any time soon.

Netflix and Fox broke connections in 2017 resulting in its present content being removed and new content not being uploaded to the site, making its return infinitely less likely.

If you’re in the United States, you can still order Netflix boxsets on their DVD platform.

What about other regions?

Netflix doesn’t carry King of the Hill anywhere else, either, as is the case with the US. Foxtel will be the only option for Australians for the foreseeable future. We were unable to locate any streaming alternatives in the UK or Canada. For so long, the show has not been available on a streaming service. However, the fact that the show has changed hands several times over the years and was just purchased by Comedy Central could be a factor.

DIRECTV is another option to watch King Of The Hill.

Seven seasons of King of the Hill are also available on DIRECTV, however, the show is not currently accessible to rent or buy on other platforms like YouTube, Google Play, or iTunes. As of 2010, Mike Judge has raised the potential of a new King Of The Hill, which would focus on older versions of Hank and the other cast members. The show aired from 2004 to 2010. In fact, Fox even considered this idea years ago but decided not to proceed.

Mike Judge has also proposed bringing back Beavis and Butt-Head for either a new series or a movie sequel, both of which have yet to come to fruition. There was no live-action treatment for King of the Hill, but in the year 2000, the Judge directed an episode of Monsignor Martinez based on the show of the same name that appears in King Of The Hill. This pilot was never aired because Fox was concerned that the basic concept, which depicts a priest who kills people, would be too controversial to be televised.