Where to Watch Koffee with Karan? The Seventh Season of Koffee with Karan Started in July:-See More Latest News!

There’s a new season of Koffee With Karan! On July 7, Karan Johar will debut his new discussion show with celebrities. The seventh season of Koffee With Karan will premiere on Thursday, July 7.

Karan Johar, the director who created the show, will take the helm of the venerable chat show after a four-year hiatus. Since it began on Star World on November 19, 2004, the show has been a tremendous hit with people who are curious about the private lives of Bollywood celebrities in general.

Koffee with Karan Season 7 to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Johar has confirmed that his much-loved chat show ‘won’t return’ after revealing the news earlier today. It turns out that Disney+ Hotstar will be the only place to watch the seventh season of Koffee with Karan when it premieres. A new statement from Karan says, “On television, Koffee with Karan will not return! That said, I’m thrilled to share the news that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will be available on Disney+ Hotstar exclusively!”

He vowed that “the biggest movie stars from across India” will return to the couch. “Rumors will be put to rest and there will be serious discussions on love, loss, and all we’ve all been through in the last few years. ‘Steaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar, is Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan “Karan penned a letter to the editor.

Seasons 1 through 6 were shown on the Star World network. .’s Disney Star is the parent company of both Star World and Disney+.

How can I watch season 6 episode 12 of Koffee with Karan?

When and Where to Watch Koffee with Karan 7

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will not be broadcast on Star World in 2019. At 7 p.m. tonight, a new episode of the celebrity discussion show will air on Disney+ Hotstar on Disney+. The seventh season of Koffee With Karan will be available on the Hulu app in the United States.

A video starring former cast members from the show’s past seasons was released by Karan Johar on June 19th. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, other stars in the film were Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor.

Koffee with Karan 7 Is Back with Some Hot Piping Brew!

To which Karan replied, “Guess who is back? And this time, it’s with a steaming cup of coffee! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 premieres on Disney+ and Hotstar on July 7th, exclusively! (sic).” There was a new trailer released by the producers of Koffee With Karan 7 recently, featuring the guests of this season. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and other A-listers discuss love, sex, and dhokha in this video.

As Karan Johar noted in a post on his social media accounts, “Is it cutting-edge? Do you know how spicy it is? Is it jovial in nature? Check out some of the guests who are making this season the most talked about yet! On July 7th, the new season of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 will begin airing.”