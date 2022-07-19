Where to Watch Laguna Beach? How To Watch Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County?

Before the remaining events are still unwritten, you only have a short time to review The Hills’ past. And by the way, did you realize you are reading this right now on the internet? Before the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings, you can use that internet to stream episodes of The Hills on Pluto TV’s pop-up channel. You will only have to pay the pitiful sum of nothing.

So, head over to Pluto TV when you’re ready to binge-watch one of the best reality TV shows of the aughts (come on, like you’re ever not ready), and enjoy whatever The Hills episode is now playing on The Hills channel. then watch a different one. And one more. And another—I think you get the picture.

Storyline

The first episode of Laguna Beach introduces Lauren Conrad, who was finishing up her senior year at Laguna Beach High School with friends Lo Bosworth, Stephen Colletti, Morgan Olsen, Trey Phillips, and Christina Schuller. The junior year was coming to an end for younger students Talan Torriero and Kristin Cavallari. The love triangle between competitors Conrad and Cavallari and their common love interest, Colletti, was prominent in the first season.

Related: Where to Watch Truth or Dare Movie? How To Enjoy Truth or Dare?

Later, a troubled love affair developed between the latter two. In the meantime, Bosworth and Conrad’s strong friendship served as a calming force for both of them, just like the connection between Olsen and Schuller did. Phillips, a supporter of teenage civic engagement, organized a fashion event in support of Active Young America. The seniors were getting ready to leave Laguna Beach after their graduation to start their collegiate careers.

Related: Where to Watch Marcel the Shell with Shoes On? Are There Any Hbo Max Showing the Animated Comedy?

How to Watch Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County

Related: Where to Watch Elvis Movie 2022? Is Elvis Going to Be Streamed on Hbo Max?

Watch Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County right now on MTV or Paramount+. You can watch Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County online by renting or buying it on Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, and iTunes.