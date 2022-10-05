Where to Watch Laver Cup 2022: Everything We Need to Know!

Roger Federer, a tennis legend, will compete in his final competition in one week. The 41-year-old made the announcement on Thursday, Sept. 15, that he will be retiring after the Laver Cup, which starts the following week.

The Laver Cup turns out to occupy a special place in the Swiss’ heart, despite the fact that saying goodbye at a Grand Slam, like Serena Williams did at the U.S. Open this month, would have been a sweet finish. In reality, TEAM8, Federer’s management group, was one of the collaborators that helped design the team competition in 2017.

Federer has seven records at the tournament and has participated in it every year save 2021, so it’s obviously fairly obvious that he feels totally at home there.

The 2022 Laver Cup will be a rare three-day team competition for the tennis world, pitting Team Europe, captained by tennis great Bjorn Borg, against Team World, led by John McEnroe.

You won’t want to miss this occasion because it will be Federer’s final opportunity to play in a professional tennis event and because he will be accompanied by other tennis legends.

When Is the Laver Cup on Tv?

Beginning on Friday, September 23, and concluding on Sunday, September 25, is Laver Cup weekend. The competition will air on Eurosport in the UK and be streamed live on Discovery Plus.

How Is the Laver Cup Organised?

Every day there are singles and doubles matches played; the Friday matches are for one point, the Saturday matches are worth two points, and the Sunday matches are worth three points.

Over the first two days, each player participates in at least one singles match; however, no player may participate in singles play more than twice over the course of the three days.

There must be four doubles players on each team, however no doubles combination may be utilised more than once. Only playing doubles on Friday, Federer will take on Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock with former nemesis Nadal.

Locations to Watch the 2022 Laver Cup

With a very historic match tonight at the Laver Cup in London, Roger Federer puts an end to his great career. In a message shared on social media last week, the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced his retirement from tennis: To my tennis family and everyone else: The biggest gift that tennis has given me over the years has without a doubt been the people I’ve encountered along the way: my friends, my rivals, and most importantly, the fans who give the sport its vitality. I want to let you all know some news today,” he stated.

“As many of you are aware, the previous three years have brought me difficulties in the shape of wounds and operations. To get back in top competitive shape, I’ve worked a lot.

“However, I am also aware of my body’s capabilities and limitations, and lately, I have received a very clear message from it. Age-wise, I am 41. Over the course of 24 years, I have participated in over 1,500 games. More generously than I could have ever imagined, tennis has treated me, and now I must decide when to call it quits on my competitive career.

The Laver Cup in London the following week will be my last ATP competition. Of course, I’ll continue to play tennis, just not in Grand Slams or on the circuit. He will first compete for Europe against Team World alongside Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime are among the players looking to give the world its first triumph under captain John McEnroe despite the fact that Europe has won all four previous tournaments. Rod Laver, a tennis legend from Australia who is largely regarded as one of the greatest in the sport’s history, is honoured by having the tournament bear his name. Everything you need to know about the Laver Cup is provided here.

Where to Watch Laver Cup 2022

Each year, Team Europe is made up of six players from Europe, while Team World is made up of six players from the rest of the world.

The Monday after the French Open in June, three players from each squad are selected based on their ATP rankings, while the remaining three players must be decided by the captains of their respective teams. At the commencement of the U.S. Open in August, these “captain’s picks” are made.

The competition consists of 12 matches over the course of three days, including nine singles matches and three doubles matches. There is no third set in the best-of-three match format; instead, the match is decided by a 10-point tiebreaker.

Day 1 wins are worth one point, Day 2 wins are worth two points, and Day 3 wins are worth three points. The winning team is the one with a total of 13 points. One or two singles matches per player are the only requirements, and at least four players must compete in doubles.