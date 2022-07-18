Where to Watch Legally Blond? How You Can Enjoy Legally Blond Enjoy for Free?

Robert Luketic made his debut as a feature-length filmmaker with the 2001 comedy Legally Blonde. Starring Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, and Jennifer Coolidge, it was written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith based on Amanda Brown’s 2001 novel of the same name. Witherspoon portrays Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School in an effort to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III.

Elle defies prejudices against blondes and becomes a successful lawyer thanks to her unwavering self-assurance and fashion and beauty knowledge.

Plot

Elle Woods, a sorority member and student of fashion merchandising, is brought by her boyfriend, Warner Huntington III, to a pricey restaurant. She anticipates Warner to make a proposal, but he dumps her instead. He thinks Elle is not “serious” enough for that kind of life and plans to attend Harvard Law School in order to become a successful politician.

Elle thinks that by demonstrating her own capacity for accomplishing the same goals, she may win Warner back. After spending months studying, Elle passes the Law School Admission Test with a score of 179[4] and is admitted to Harvard Law School thanks to her 4.0 GPA. When Elle first gets to Harvard, her East Coast peers, who frequently mistrust her, are completely at odds with her SoCal disposition. When Elle runs into Warner, she learns that he is engaged to Vivian Kensington, an old flame who thinks poorly of Elle.

Elle later reveals to Warner that she wants to apply for one of her professor’s internships, but Warner informs her that she is wasting her time because she is not smart enough. Elle is inspired to prove herself by putting in a lot of effort and showing her command of the material after realizing that Warner will never support her or take her seriously.

Cast

Reese Witherspoon portrays Elle Woods.

Bruiser Woods played by Moonie

As Emmett Richmond, Luke Wilson

Vivian Kensington is played by Selma Blair.

Warner Huntington III is played by Matthew Davis.

As Professor Callahan, Victor Garber

In the role of Paulette Bonafonte, Jennifer Coolidge

Professor Elspeth Stromwell is played by Holland Taylor.

Brooke Taylor-Windham is played by Ali Larter.

As Margot, Jessica Cauffiel

Serena McGuire, played by Alanna Ubach

Legally Blonde: How to Watch

Legally Blonde is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.