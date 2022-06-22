Where to Watch Licorice Pizza? Licorice Pizza Is Currently Available on Amazon Prime!

At the BAFTA 2022 Film Awards, Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy-drama Licorice Pizza took the prize for Best Original Screenplay. With a stellar cast and a stellar soundtrack, Licorice Pizza follows in the footsteps of the writer/past director’s works, including There Will Be Blood, The Master, and Magnolia.

Set in the 1970s, the story follows a 15-year-old child actor who falls in love with someone 10 years his senior. Gary Valentine is played by Cooper Hoffman, the son of longtime Anderson collaborator Philip Seymour Hoffman, while Alana Haim, guitarist and singer of the band Haim, and Bradley Cooper round out the cast.

After its release in the US in November 2021, the picture landed in the UK on January 1, 2022, and is still showing in select cinemas across the country. As far as I know, you can’t watch it from the comfort of your house. Find out where you can watch Licorice Pizza online right now by continuing to read this article.

Can I watch Licorice Pizza online?

In the United States, Amazon Prime Video sells Licorice Pizza for $20.

Due to a lack of distribution in the United Kingdom, this film is presently unavailable for purchase or rental. This is going to get interesting!

Where can I see ‘Licorice Pizza’?

Netflix, Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV, Youtube, and Microsoft Movies all have “Licorice Pizza” accessible for streaming. A six-dollar rental fee gets you 30 days of viewing time and 48 hours of completion time after you’ve hit play on the video. Licorice Pizza costs $16 to purchase through streaming shops if you wish to own it. After purchasing the movie, you have unlimited access to watch it as many times as you like.

Your preferred retailer’s app will allow you to watch “Licorice Pizza” as soon as you purchase it. Streaming apps are accessible on most mobile devices, tablets, smart TVs, Roku devices, Fire models, Apple TV products, game consoles, and web browsers. The first step is to verify that your device is compatible with the service you intend to use.

Where else can you see films by Paul Thomas Anderson on Netflix?

This is Paul Thomas Anderson’s ninth feature-length film. “There Will Be Blood” and “The Master,” two of the director’s critically acclaimed films, are among his many credits.

Anderson’s previous films can be found at this link:

Vudu has “Hard Eight” available to rent for $3.

“Boogie Nights” can be streamed on Showtime or rented for $3 on Amazon or Vudu.

Rent “Magnolia” on Amazon or Vudu for $3 each.

You can watch HBO Max’s “Punch-Drunk Love” right now.

On Paramount Plus, you may watch the film “There Will Be Blood.”

Streaming Licorice Pizza is currently available.

Unfortunately, there is only one streaming option for this film at this time.

To view Licorice Pizza on Amazon Prime, you’ll need to pony up $20, which isn’t too awful considering you get to keep it! ICYMI, on November 26, 2021, MGM released the picture for a limited engagement in theaters, then on December 25, 2021, it was released to a wider audience across the country.

MGM Studios, the studio behind the picture, sold itself to Amazon in May of 2021.

As a result, if Licorice Pizza is ever streamed, it’s most likely going to be on Amazon Prime Video. We’re very excited!

Is there a release date for Licorice Pizza on DVD and Blu-ray?

Unfortunately, there are no specifics on when Licorice Pizza will be released on DVD or Blu-ray, but you can pre-order the Blu-ray from Amazon. This website will, however, be continually updated with the most recent information.

The trailer for ‘Licorice Pizza’ is now online.

Gary Valentine is Cooper Hoffman’s first role in a feature film. Co-star Alana Haim, who plays Alana Kane in the film, is better known as a member of the Haim family band. Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, and Tom Waits also appear in the film.

Reviewed by Rotten Tomatoes, “Licorice Pizza” is currently 90 percent fresh and choose the best movie of 2021 by the National Board of Review.