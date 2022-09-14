Where to Watch Little Women: You Can Watch It on Netflix!

Little Women is the most recent weekend K-drama to replace Alchemy of Soul on tvN and Netflix. In essence, the plot revolves around three sisters who become embroiled in a case that forces them to take on South Korea’s richest and most powerful family.

Three poor sisters, played by Kim Go-Eun, Nam Ji-Hyun, and Park Ji-Hu, will have their lives changed as a result of their involvement in the search for a lost 70 billion won. Go-eun will play the part of the eldest sister who feels that money is a strong thing and longs for a normal existence free from the strain of being indigent.

Ji-Hyun will portray the middle sister, a determined reporter. Finally, Ji- Hu will portray the little sister who is a gifted painter and a student in high school.

You might be interested in knowing when the next episode of this one will air if you’ve been following it. Then stop wondering!

Episode 3 Recap for Little Women

In-hye is getting ready to relocate to Boston with Hyo-rin to pursue her dreams, but Hyo-parents rin’s have other plans for her, as seen in Little Women episode 3. The appearance of In-kyung and the chaos he produces in Hyo-celebration, rin’s however, seems to throw their plans for a loop.

The killings and Jae-sang are somehow related to a strange blue orchid, according to CCTV footage that gives In-kyung her first lead. In-ju, on the other hand, seeks to get assistance because she is unsure what to do with the $2 billion in her possession.

Do-il forms a bargain that can rescue her from a lot of difficulties, but this just causes her to get into more trouble because she receives the embezzlement ledgers.

Later, she learns of In-plans hye’s to visit Boston and tries to cover her expenditures, but Sang-a informs her of further information regarding her own sister. However, this merely brings back a long-forgotten recollection of a sister who has passed away, leaving her dumbfounded.

When In-kyung discovers the money that In-ju has concealed, she tries to question her, but In-ju tells her about their sister who was left behind and that In-hye is also aware of her.

Later, she asks their aunt for assistance, and he quickly consents. Jae-sang, on the other hand, tries to manipulate and seduce In-hye by highlighting the successes of the past and the potential of the future for her provided she is willing to make the necessary sacrifices.

Little Women Storyline

Three sisters who only have each other and never enough money become involved in a plot involving the wealthy and powerful, according to the series’ summary on Netflix.

The Little Women Cast

Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hoo, and Wo Ha-joon are among the cast members of the mystery-thriller drama.

Where Am I Going to Watch Little Women?

Globally, Netflix subscribers will be able to view Little Women. But in Korea, this is a tvN original that airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9.10 p.m. (KST)