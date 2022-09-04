Where to Watch Liverpool vs Everton: Date, Time, Live Stream, Tv Info and Preview

On Saturday at Goodison Park, Liverpool will take on Everton in search of their third win of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Liverpool is heading into the game on the heels of a 2-1 win over Newcastle United earlier in the week. However, on Tuesday, Everton and Leeds United tied 1-1. Liverpool sits in sixth place with 8 points, seven points back of league leaders Arsenal, while Everton sits in 17th place with 3 points.

There has been a massive audience for the first two weeks of games in India. Star Sports, India’s Home of Sports, has seen a 95% increase in reach during the first two weeks of the new season compared to the same period last year thanks to the enthralling matchups that have marked the return of the series. The week’s highest-rated matchup was Man U.’s opener versus Brighton, followed by Man C.’s trip to West Ham.

Where and How to Watch Everton vs. Liverpool

The 12:30 p.m. Saturday kickoffs are once again BT Sport’s to broadcast, beginning at 11:30 a.m. on BT Sport 1 and in 4K HDR on BT Sport Ultimate.

In order to view the match, you must have a current subscription to BT Sport. You can subscribe through your cable or satellite TV provider, or you can pay a one-time fee to watch games online on many devices. It’s £25 per month, and you may cancel whenever you like.

Use a Virtual Private Network (vpn) for Uninterrupted Viewing

A virtual private network (VPN) is a great way to increase your online anonymity if you watch live sports online on a daily basis (VPN). This protects your privacy by hiding your IP address from hackers and other prying eyes. If you want to view the games online, but you’re not sure which VPN to use, you can consult our instructions. Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection is our top recommendation if you’re looking for a secure VPN to watch live sports online.

Sports lovers who don’t want to pay to watch their favourite games might celebrate: This year, you can watch English Premier League games without a cable subscription thanks to USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock, which all have the rights to stream the competition. Instead, for a small monthly fee, fans may sign up for a streaming service like Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV to watch the Everton vs. Liverpool match live. Streaming services like these allow you to follow the action from the opening kickoff to the final whistle, and they even have mobile apps so you can watch it anywhere.

In order to save you time, we compared the features and costs of all of the available streaming services. According to our findings, Sling TV is the best streaming service currently available. Sling TV is the best place to settle in for the 2022-23 English Premier League season because to its affordable monthly pricing, flexible subscriptions, and extensive channel lineup.