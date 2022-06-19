Where to Watch Loki? Disney+ Freebie: How to Watch Loki for Free?

Loki, Tom Hiddleston, and Marvel Studios are teaming up on a new series called “Loki,” which is part of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 strategy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel fans are beyond ecstatic about the thought of a serial tale centered on Loki, and it’s hard to blame them! However, before you can watch “Loki,” you must first discover where you can watch it for free online. We can help with that. You can always rely on your friends at CordCutting.com for advice on how to watch your favorite shows and movies online, without a cable bill.

What will “Loki” be about?

Don’t continue reading if you haven’t seen the previous Marvel Studios movies or TV programs! The future plans of “Loki” will also be discussed, however there aren’t many specifics at this time. “Avengers: Infinity War” saw Loki’s untimely demise, but the chaotic time-traveling do-over in “Avengers: Endgame” restored him back to life. Loki had escaped with the Space Stone the last time we saw him (one of the Infinity Stones). Nobody has seen him since he vanished.

When will “Loki” be available to buy?

To say that “Loki” fans are ecstatic that Disney Plus will be bringing the show is an understatement. When Disney Plus launched in the fall of 2019, “Loki” wasn’t part of the lineup. Not one new Marvel show premiered (save for “The Mandalorian,” an entirely new Star Wars series). Fortunately, Marvel’s originals did begin to appear in the months and years to come.

Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are two of the Marvel original shows we’ve seen so far that have been a big hit with fans. But when will Loki have his own show?! As it stands, Loki is next in line. The premiere of his self-titled show is scheduled for the summer. “Loki” will premiere on June 9th, 2021.

What is the Release Date of Loki on Disney+?

Loki Season 1 premiered on Disney+ on June 9, so if you’ve got a Disney+ account, you may watch the opening episode. In total, six episodes were made and will be released weekly, beginning on Wednesdays.

Disney+ Freebie: How to Watch Loki for Free

Disney+ does not provide a free trial like Amazon Prime or Hulu. You can watch Loki online for free without signing up for Disney+, though. The “Disney+ on Us” deal from Verizon may entitle you to a free six-month trial of Disney+ if you are a customer. See if your Verizon plan qualifies for this deal so you can watch Loki on Disney+ for nothing.

On Disney+, how do you watch Loki?

On up to four different devices, you can watch Loki and the rest of Disney+’s library. If you have an Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick, Roku, or Apple TV, you can also stream it in 4K UHD. If you have a PS4 or Xbox One, you can even stream the new series via your game console. To join Disney+, click here.

How to see Loki if you don’t have Disney+

The first episode of Loki premiered on Netflix on June 9th, 2015. The six-part series’ second installment will be released on Wednesday, June 16th, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday thereafter.

There were a number of limited series announcements from Marvel Studios in September 2018 for Disney Plus. MCU supporting characters would play a significant role in each of the specials. First came Wandavision, followed by Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

As a result of this exclusive agreement, the Loki series will only be available on Disney Plus. Season one was a big success, and it looks like a second season is already in the works. In addition, there is currently no way to watch the series without a subscription to Disney Plus. Fans will now have to pay for a membership because the streaming site no longer offers a free trial period. Using the service for a month costs only $7.99 (£7.99), so this is fairly doable.