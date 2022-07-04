Where to Watch Mad Men? You Can Stream Every Season of Mad Men on Vudu and Fubo Tv !

Amazon Prime Video in the UK and IMDb TV in the US will be the new home for Mad Men after Netflix’s departure from both territories. Internet Movie Database (IMDb) TV, an Amazon-owned streaming service, premieres in the US on Wednesday, July 15th, and Mad Men will be the show’s mainstay this season. This Friday, Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming all seven seasons of the period drama beginning Friday, July 3rd.

What is ‘Mad Men’ about?

Mad Men aired on AMC in 2007 and tells the narrative of Don Draper, an advertising executive, as he rises through the ranks of success over the course of a single season. While working at Sterling Cooper, Draper is initially employed as the creative director, but he quickly rises through the ranks to become the firm’s co-founder and creative director.

Many interesting individuals make an impression in this story, even if Draper is the focus. Elisabeth Moss’ portrayal of Peggy Olson resonated strongly with audiences. Peggy brings a woman’s perspective to the series, shedding light on how women were treated in the workplace throughout the 1960s. Everyone on the show, from Don Draper’s family to his coworkers, played a role in making Mad Men one of the most popular television shows.

How to Watch Mad Men

FuboTV now has Mad Men available for streaming. Rent or buy Mad Men on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, and Vudu to watch it on demand.

Where You Can Stream Every Season of Mad Men

The good news for you is that “Mad Men” is available on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. The AMC+ streaming service allows you to watch all seven seasons of the show for less than $10 a month, which is less than the cost of a single episode. Instead of signing up for an AMC+ subscription separately, you can do it via Amazon Prime if that’s more convenient.

For those who don’t want to use AMC+, IMDbTV is another alternative given by Amazon Prime via which you can stream it. FuboTV, a provider I’ve never heard of before, appears to be streaming it as well. Every path leads to you sipping whiskey neat while Don Draper wrecks his life on television. If I do say so myself, this is a wonderful way to spend an evening (or maybe an entire day).

Where You Can Buy Every Season of Mad Men

It’s not like I’m going to tell you to spend some of your bonus money on a whole set of “Mad Men” seasons. Amazon Prime, of course, allows you to purchase each season for $5.99, which works out to a little more than $40 for the entire collection. However, if you want to spend less money with Amazon, Vudu offers the same $5.99 choice.

If you’re trying to save some money, you can do it by using Apple TV. After a little of searching, it appears that the entire series is available for $34.99. Just imagine what you could get with $6 if you spent it wisely. Just like Don would have you, you could head down to the liquor store and get a small bottle of warm whiskey.

We feel compelled to mention that the series is also accessible in physical form. Be aware that purchasing the entire series on Blu-ray or DVD will cost you a significant sum of money, as will purchasing the series digitally.