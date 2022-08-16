Where to Watch Malcolm in The Middle? American Family Sitcom Streaming on Hulu Plus!

Linwood Boomer produced the American family sitcom Malcolm in the Middle for Fox. After seven seasons and 151 episodes, the show had its premiere on January 9, 2000, and it was canceled on May 14, 2006.

Frankie Muniz plays Malcolm, a teenager who tests at a genius level, in the title role of the show, which centers on a chaotic lower-middle-class family. The other students at his school make fun of him and refer to him as a “Krelboyne,” a reference to the awkward and nerdy lead character Seymour Krelboyne from the musical Little Shop of Horrors, despite the fact that he appreciates his brilliance.

Plot

The show centers on a 12-year-old kid named Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), who is proven to be a genius with an IQ of 165 in the first episode, placing him in a class for bright students (also known as “Krelboynes”) that was first instructed by Caroline Miller (Catherine Lloyd Burns). He is the third child of Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal, who have four boys at first and eventually five boys (Bryan Cranston).

Related: Bodies Bodies Bodies Where to Watch? Can I Watch Bodies Bodies Bodies on Hbo Max?

Francis (Christopher Kennedy Masterson), their delinquent oldest child, has been sent to military school as of the first season, while his brothers Reese (Justin Berfield), Malcolm, and Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), age 7, and Dewey (Christopher Kennedy Masterson), age 13, continue to live at home with their parents.

Malcolm takes Francis’ place as the family’s middle child while he is overseas. The fifth son of Hal and Lois was introduced to the show as Jamie (James and Lukas Rodriguez) in season four. The focus of the first several seasons of the sitcom was Malcolm coping with the demands of intellectual life and putting up with his eccentric family.

Cast

The series’ lead character is Malcolm, played by Frankie Muniz. Malcolm is a brilliant person with a 165 IQ and a photographic memory. He’s assigned to a talented student’s class (or “Krelboynes” as they are known at the school). Over the course of the book, he encounters several difficulties due to his great intelligence, feelings of social isolation, and a big ego fed by a vicious streak of sarcasm.

Related: Where to Watch Gravity Falls? Gravity Falls from Google Play Will Allow You to Stream the Film!

Malcolm, who is the third son of Hal and Lois chronologically, is the middle child of the three who first reside at home, as suggested by the title. Despite his brilliance, Malcolm leads many of his siblings’ plans and is just as irresponsible and destructive as his brothers. Malcolm repeatedly tries to get his mother to see him as an equal and seeks independence from her in the course of the show.

Related: Where to Watch Tropic Thunder? Has Netflix Released Tropic Thunder?

Malcolm in the Middle: How to Watch

Hulu Plus currently has Malcolm in the Middle available for viewing.