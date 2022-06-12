Where to Watch Mamma Mia? Is Mamma Mia on Netflix?

The sequel to the box office hit Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is now accessible on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. Based on the hit West End musical of the same name, Mamma Mia! was released in 2008 and features songs from the legendary Swedish pop group ABBA. Seyfried’s Sophie is set to get married on a Greek island in the musical romantic comedy, which features an ensemble cast including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, and Amanda Seyfried.

There are three characters, all of whom could be her biological father (played by Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgard). Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released ten years after the first film’s debut. Sophie returns to the Greek island she married after the death of her mother (Meryl Streep’s Donna) to prepare for the reopening of her hotel. A flashback shows Donna as a young woman and how she met Sophie’s three probable fathers while in Greece.

Is Mamma Mia on Netflix?

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was available on Netflix until the fall of 2019 when it was withdrawn. Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, the sequel to the original Mamma Mia, was also taken off Netflix at some point because it isn’t now featured.

One or both films may be able to be streamed again at some point, but it’s unlikely that the platform will make an announcement about the return of those films. There are, however, several additional options available, like the film adaptation of Les Miserables starring Amanda Seyfried, which is also a musical (but is a very, very different kind of movie).

Where to Watch Mamma Mia?

The fact that you can watch Mamma Mia on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform because it was made by Universal is no surprise. (A sequel has yet to be produced.) If you want to watch on there, you’ll need a different subscription. The movie can also be purchased via video-on-demand (VOD) services like iTunes or Amazon Video, rather than paying another monthly fee. Alternatively, you can buy the film on its own from iTunes, where it is available as part of a two-picture set for a discounted price. Peacock, on the other hand, will likely cost you the same amount of money to acquire.

Where to watch Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

It’s available to stream online for free

Because of this, it is possible to watch Mamma Mia! 2 for free. On Sky’s Now TV service, you can watch the movie without a cable subscription. In order to take advantage of the seven-day free trial of the Cinema Pass, you’ll need to pay £11.99 (for a month’s worth).

Do not watch the movie unless you terminate your trial subscription during the seven-day period.

Choose between renting or purchasing a digital copy.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is also available as a digital download from Amazon, YouTube, and Google Play if you don’t want to join up for Now TV. Prices for renting start at £2.49, and for purchasing they start at £7.99.

Choose between renting or purchasing a copy of this DVD.

On Amazon, the ordinary DVD version of Mamma Mia 2 costs $1.89, while the Blu-Ray version costs $2.40. If you’re planning on purchasing both DVDs, you can save money by purchasing the set instead. With Cinema Paradiso, you may acquire a free 30-day sample of the film and watch it whenever you want.