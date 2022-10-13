Where to Watch Masked Singer: Is It Streaming on Netflix?

The Masked Singer, FOX’s zany and entertaining singing competition, returns this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET with its eighth season. As part of a top-secret singing competition hosted by Nick Cannon and including judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, famous singers compete against one another while completely disguised.

Each time a contender takes the stage, the host, the judges, the audience, and even the other candidates have no idea who is hiding beneath their masks. Even if the performers are intentionally misleading the audience, astute listeners may still be able to piece together clues sprinkled throughout the concert. A different singer is revealed each week after being eliminated.

Explain the Plot of The Show

In “The Masked Singer,” celebrities compete in a singing competition while completely disguised. No one knows who is singing behind the mask, not the host, not the judges, not the audience, not the viewers, not even the other candidates. Singers may try to confuse the audience, but savvy viewers can find hints hidden throughout the performance. One contestant is booted off each week, revealing his or her true identity as a vocalist.

Watching “The Masked Singer 2022” Online Without Cable

If you don’t have cable but still want to watch “The Masked Singer,” you can do so on any of the following services.

HDTV Streaming from DIRECTV (free trial)

Fubo Television System (free trial)

Netflix and Sling TV

Read More- Where to Watch Murder She Wrote: Is It Streaming on Amazon Prime?

In What Year Will “the Masked Singer 2022” Premiere?

On Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m., FOX will premiere the new season of “The Masked Singer.” One hour long, it will air before the season debut of “LEGO Masters” at 9 p.m. and local programming at 10 p.m.

Read More- Cunk on Earth Where to Watch: Is It Streaming on Netflix?

Exactly Which Channel Is Fox?

To discover it, use the channel finder on your service provider’s website: Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish Network, and Verizon Fios; AT&T U-verse; Comcast Xfinity; Details about where and how to view the on-demand version of “The Masked Singer 2022”

You may catch up on “The Masked Singer” episodes you missed or watch entire seasons of the show all at once by subscribing to one of these streaming services.