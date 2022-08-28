Where to Watch Mean Girls? Twitter Users Explode in Wrath as Mean Girls Airs for The First Time on Netflix!

A 2004 American teen comedy called Mean Girls was written by Tina Fey and directed by Mark Waters. Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amy Poehler, Tim Meadows, Amanda Seyfried, and Fey are among the actors who appear in the movie.

The 2002 non-fiction self-help book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman, which discusses female high school social cliques, bullying at school, and the negative impact these behaviors can have on students, is a major inspiration for this story. For several of the ideas in the movie, Fey also took influence from her own Upper Darby High School experience.

Plot

After living in Africa for twelve years, parents and homeschooled Cady Heron, 16, make their way back to the United States and settle in Evanston, Illinois. After a tense first day at North Shore High School, Cady makes friends with two outsiders, Janis Ian and Damian Leigh, who inform her of the school’s various cliques and caution her to stay away from the “Plastics”:

affluent but insecure Gretchen Wieners, sweet but dim-witted Karen Smith, and “queen bee” Regina George. Janis convinces Cady to join the power group when she accepts their lunch invitation with the Plastics.

Cast

Aaron Samuels’ love interest Cady Heron, a 16-year-old who transfers to a public high school after spending her entire life in Africa being homeschooled, is played by Lindsay Lohan.

Cady, age 5, as played by Jessie Wright.

Regina George is a spoiled, obnoxious girl played by Rachel McAdams. Regina, the head of The Plastics and Janis’ former best friend, is her current opponent.

Gretchen Wieners, played by Lacey Chabert, is a member of the Plastics and an insecure affluent girl who just wants Regina’s approval.

Karen Smith, a quirky yet lovable Plastics member, and Gretchen’s best friend is portrayed by Amanda Seyfried.

Lizzy Caplan plays Janis Ian, a creative, rebellious goth who meets Cady and comes up with a scheme to assassinate Regina. Regina’s former best friend and current enemy, Janis, is Damian’s best buddy.

Damian Leigh, played by Daniel Franzese, is a highly flamboyant gay man and Janis’ best friend.

Where to Stream Mean Girls

You can currently watch Mean Girls on Netflix. You may watch Mean Girls online by renting or buying it from iTunes or Vudu.

As Mean Girls premieres on Netflix, Twitter users erupt in rage.

After Mean Girls debuted on Netflix, several fans flocked to Twitter to share their delight. Fans are ecstatic to see the movie on the streaming giant, which is not surprising given the film’s considerable cult following over the years.

Check out some of the tweets people made in response to the movie’s Netflix release: