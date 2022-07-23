Where to Watch Mega Millions Drawing? How To Access “the Mega Millions Jackpot” on Tv in 2021?

If the winning numbers are not announced, lottery results keep you on edge. The Mega Millions Jackpots are affected, then, is that correct? I’ll give you a quick rundown of yesterday’s jackpot. For the drawings estimated for Tuesday, July 19, an approximate reward of $555 million is expected. Who will take this, I wonder?

You must know Where to Watch Mega Millions Drawing Live Results for this. The fifth-largest jackpot ever is Mega Millions of Jackpots, I’ll tell you that. Who can guess what the lucky numbers were? 2, 31, 32, 37, and 70 make up the number. If you weren’t able to see the live results from yesterday, you may prepare for Friday by knowing what platforms will be available.

How to access “The Mega Millions Jackpot” on TV in 2021

On May 21, many networks, including WGN-TV, ABC-7NY, and FOX 29 in Philadelphia, will carry “The Mega Millions Jackpot.”

Any of the above can be found using the channel finder on the website of your provider: DIRECTV, Dish, Spectrum/Charter, Xfinity by Comcast, AT&T U-verse, Verizon Fios, and AT&T U-verse.

The winning numbers video will also be posted as soon as it airs on the Mega Millions official YouTube channel.

‘The Mega Millions Jackpot’ 2021 air date?

At 10:59 p.m., the drawing will begin to telecast.

The best way to watch “The Mega Millions Jackpot” live online

Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and carries both ABC and FOX, so you can easily join up for it if you want to watch The Mega Millions drawing live online as it airs.

After it airs, the best place to watch the event is on YouTube, specifically on the Mega Millions channel page.

How large is the “Mega Millions Jackpot 2021″ prize?

The $346.3 million jackpot for the May 21 drawing will rank as the 18th-largest payout in the history of the American lottery.

Options for Streaming the Drawing Online

The station’s newscasts are streamed live on WGN-TV, which you can access at this link as one of your initial options for watching the drawing. Although it is also embedded below, you should use the link if it does not function properly on your browser. Please take note that there is no assurance that the video below will show the drawing live.

However, this is one of the links that are most usually suggested for seeing Mega Millions drawings. Just in case it doesn’t work, you should have some backup plans in place as well.

Watching on Mobile

Using the LotteryHUB app, you might also be able to view live feeds on your phone. Click here to download the iTunes app. When the drawing results are known, it will at least display the results for you if it doesn’t display a stream. Use the My Lottos app on Google, which won’t offer a live feed but will show the results soon after.

You can view a video of the drawing later in the day if you miss it live on YouTube by clicking this link.

Check out Heavy’s report if you’re interested in learning the deadline for purchasing a Mega Millions drawing ticket. Every Tuesday and Friday, at 10 p.m. Central, the Mega Millions drawing takes place. However, the majority of stores cease selling tickets a bit before that, usually 15 to 60 minutes before the drawing. If you have to get a ticket just before the deadline, phone the location or check the story to ensure they are still selling.

The $660 million prize pool for the drawing on July 22 includes a $376.9 million cash option.