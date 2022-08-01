Where to Watch Megan Is the Missing Movie? Is the Story of Megan the Missing Real?

Having difficulties locating the divisive movie Megan is Missing? You are not the only one, though. Many horror enthusiasts are frantically searching to learn whether the 2011 film is currently available to stream, and we have some answers. Despite the fact that Netflix never appears to hesitate to stream dubious movies, this one is particularly frightening.

What is Megan Missing?

In 2011, Michael Goi released the low-budget horror movie Megan Is Missing. Megan Stewart, a high school student who is 14 years old, is the main character. The movie details the events leading up to Megan’s abduction after she had a date with an online predator posing as a 17-year-old skateboarder, as well as the ensuing investigation that her best friend Amy Herman started.

Although the film was completed in 2006, it wasn’t released until 2011 due to distribution issues.

Is the story of Megan the Missing real?

Here is the basic premise of the film. The psychological horror movie, which is directed by Michael Goi and uses recovered footage to tell its story, traces the events leading up to Megan Stewart’s abduction (Rachel Quinn). The popular high school girl was scheduled to meet up in person with a boy she had been talking to online. When she doesn’t show up, her BFF Amy (Amber Perkins) starts an inquiry. Goi was partially based on one particular case, but it was also heavily influenced by actual instances of child abduction.

The video, which was intended to be a warning, was shot in 2006 but did not find distribution until Anchor Bay Films released it on DVD in 2011. New Zealand decided to outright ban the movie because some spectators found it to be so upsetting. The horror movie has drawn criticism for its graphic brutality, over-sexualization of underage girls, and general unnecessariness of exploitation.

Why are people talking about Megan Is Missing?

After TikTok users started discussing how spooky the video is, the movie started trending online.

The movie’s title subsequently became popular on Twitter.

Director Goi, who has since written for American Horror Story and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, got wind of the buzz surrounding the film on Tiktok and turned to the platform to warn people.

“I didn’t get to give you the usual pre-Megan Is Missing warnings that I used to give people, which are:

don’t watch the movie in the middle of the night, don’t watch the movie alone, and if you see the words ‘photo number one pop up on your screen, you have about four seconds to shut off the movie if you’re already kind of freaking out before you start seeing things that maybe you don’t want to see,” he said.

Megan Is Missing: How to Watch

Megan Is Missing is available to stream on Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu by renting or buying.

How do I access Megan Is Missing for nothing?

Megan Is Missing is regrettably not accessible for free on any streaming subscription services, including Netflix and Hulu. On Amazon Prime Video, the movie may be rented for $1.99. Additionally, you can add it to your Google Play wishlist. And it was posted on YouTube. Read on to learn the reasons the movie has caused such a stir before you watch.

Does Netflix have Megan Is Missing?

While there are many scary films available on Netflix, Megan is Missing is regrettably not one of them. On the other hand, if you want to see the movie for yourself, you can currently rent it on YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

Where is the trailer for Megan is Missing?

You can view it right here, but you should do so at your own risk.