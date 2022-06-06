Where to Watch Minari: Streaming Information, Rental Locations, and More!

During the 2021 awards season, Minari has become a key player and a very deserving contender. Since its release, the film has garnered numerous awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-Jung at the Oscars. The point is that this heartwarming drama by Lee Isaac Chung is a must-see. But where is Minari being streamed?

Minari on Demand Streaming Links

Minari can be seen on demand from any major service provider. The movie is now available in 4K UHD for purchase or rental. Here’s a list of On-Demand platforms where you may watch Minari today!

YouTube

AppleTV Prime Video Google Play Vudu FandangoNOW Apple TV

Is Minari Available on Blu-Ray or Dvd?

Minari can be purchased on DVD or Blu-ray, but only in Digital 4K resolution. There is a slew of extras available on DVDs and Blu-ray discs. The specifics are provided in the following paragraphs.

Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung and actress Yuh-Jung Youn discuss the process of making Minari in this audio commentary.

How can I find out if Minari is on Netflix, Amazon, or HBO

Showtime, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video all offer premium subscriptions to Minari, which you can watch here.

Minari isn’t on Amazon Prime

For the time being, there is no way to stream Minari. It isn’t unexpected that it isn’t available to stream for free. After the theatrical release of an A24 film, it is common for it to be released on Amazon Prime Video a year later. Netflix sometimes gets the rights to a movie. Unfortunately, because of the epidemic, the release date has been pushed back to roughly February 2022.

When did the movie come out in February of this year? The good news is that you can still view it before the Academy Awards. On Digital, you can obtain it on Amazon Video, which is where you can rent it from.

Who or what are the Minari?

It’s about a Korean family who relocates to a rural Arkansas town. They aspire to achieve the American ideal, but it’s not as simple as it seems. Trouble and strife await them when it comes to making Jacob’s dream farm come to fruition. He only cares about proving that he’s worth something at all costs. Nevertheless, as the ambition becomes more difficult to achieve, his marriage begins to crumble and his family is put at risk. An inspiring tale of tenacity and love.

The 2021 Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director (Chung), Best Actor (Yeun, who is the first Asian-American actor to be nominated in this category), Best Supporting Actress (the 73-year-old Youn, who is already a household name in South Korea), Best Original Screenplay (Chung), and Best Original Score. “I never thought I’d be nominated for an Oscar as a Korean actress, and now here I am!” Youn was asked about her nomination. It’s an honor that makes me feel really low-key.

Minari is now available at any time for those who wish to use it

Minari became available on VOD on February 26th, just a few days after it opened in theatres in mid-February. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu are among the streaming services now offering it as a rental option.