Where to Watch Misery? Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu You Can Rent or Buy Misery and Stream It!

Stephen King’s 1987 novel of the same name became the basis for this 1990 American psychological thriller film directed by Rob Reiner with James Caan and Kathy Bates as the lead actors. It also featured Lauren Bacall, Richard Farnsworth, and Frances Sternhagen. There is a central plot about an obsessed admirer who kidnaps an author and forces him to rewrite the series’ conclusion.

On November 30, 1990, Columbia Pictures distributed the picture in the United States. It was a huge hit at the box office and earned overwhelmingly good reviews. In addition to the Academy Award for Best Actress, Bates’ performance was widely praised and made Misery the only Stephen King picture to receive an Academy Award. Misery is one of Stephen King’s favorite film adaptations, according to the author himself.

Plot

Author Paul Sheldon has written a popular Victorian-era romance trilogy using Misery Chastain, a fictional character. A new novel, which he believes will launch his post-Misery career and concentrate on more serious topics, is the result of his desire to create more serious stories.

For unknown reasons, Paul gets into a collision while driving back to New York City from Silver Creek, Colorado. Nurse Annie Wilkes locates him and takes care of his needs in her secluded cabin.

Cast

Paul Sheldon, played by James Caan

Annie Wilkes is played by Kathy Bates.

starring Richard Farnsworth as Sheriff Buster

Frenchie Sternhagen, in the role as Virginia’s deputy

Marcia Sindell, played by Lauren Bacall

Libby is played by Graham Jarvis.

In this case, Jerry Potter is playing Pete

Sherman Douglas is an uncredited cameo appearance by J. T. Walsh. Unknown to the audience, director Rob Reiner also appears as a helicopter pilot.

How to Watch Misery

Watch Misery right now on fuboTV, HBO Max, and Showtime on the go.

On Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu you can rent or buy Misery and stream it.