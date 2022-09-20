Where to Watch Mnf: Is Is Streaming on Hulu and You Tube!

For more than 50 years, Monday Night Football has provided football fans with primetime programming before Thursday or even Sunday nights were reserved for NFL games each fall. The 2022 NFL season has begun, and Monday Night Football is back in full force with a new set of pundits calling the games.

Read on to learn more about how to watch Monday Night Football, as well as the complete schedule and other information. What to Watch has you covered for how to watch all of the primetime NFL options for the 2022 season, including Thursday Night Football and Sunday Night Football.

On September 19, there will be a special edition of Monday Night Football featuring a doubleheader between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills.

Game Preview: Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills

This week’s first Monday Night Football game will see the Buffalo Bills visiting upstate New York to play the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans were the top seed in the AFC in 2021, but they opened the season with a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans lost to the New York Giants at home in the first week of the 2022 season after missing a last-second field goal.

In week 1, the Titans’ offence really wasn’t their biggest issue. In addition to throwing two touchdowns and 266 yards without committing a turnover, quarterback Ryan Tannehill distributed the ball to his receivers, who turned in respectable (but not game-changing) performances. The only thing that might be considered to have struggled was a star running back Derrick Henry, who despite not being his typical overpowering self still led the team in rushing with more than 80 yards. Concerning ailments for the Titans’ offence include wide receiver Kyle Phillips and backup running back Dontrell Hillard, who has already been ruled out (questionable)

But the defence had trouble. They handed the Giants over 400 offensive yards, including 238 running yards. Although they forced an interception and forced five sacks, the defence ultimately allowed a 13-0 advantage in the second half. The Bills’ potent offence will suddenly be their opponent.

The Bills will play their home opener after a dominant road performance against the Los Angeles Rams to start the season. Josh Allen, the Bills’ quarterback, completed virtually all of his passes against the Rams (two were intercepted), tossed for nearly 300 yards, and scored four touchdowns in total (three passing, one rushing). Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, his top two receivers, both had a strong play, but Davis’ status for Monday Night is in doubt.

The Bills’ defence was at least as strong as their offence. With only 52 rushing yards allowed by them, they held the Rams to 243 total yards of offence while also recording three interceptions and seven sacks. It might be a difficult night for the Titans if the Bills defence can contain Derrick Henry as they did with the Rams.

Monday Night Football games traditionally kickoff at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT. However, week 2 is different.

Titans vs Bills begins at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT, while the Vikings vs Eagles kicks off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

There is one other exception for start time this season:

Week 11: San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

ESPN’s pregame show, Monday Night Countdown, begins at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

Where to Watch Mnf

Observing Monday Night Football Here’s how to watch Monday Night Football each week since it’s mostly available to US viewers on ESPN, with sporadic airings on ABC and ESPN2.

ESPN is a cable station that requires viewers to either a standard pay-TV subscription or a live TV streaming service (such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with live TV, or FuboTV), but it may not be included in all plans. In addition to watching ESPN on your TV or connected device with one of these subscriptions, viewers can watch Monday Night Football on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. Almost all services that offer ESPN also carry ESPN2.

However, as one of the four major networks, ABC also has local stations in each US TV market that may be received with a TV antenna. It is also accessible via pay-TV and live TV streaming services.

This year, Monday Night Football will also be streamed, with nine specific games being made available on ESPN Plus. This features the Denver Broncos game against the Seattle Seahawks in week 1.

NFL football is televised live in the UK on Sky Sports, which is available to Sky TV customers. The games can also be seen on My5 for free.

NFL Game Pass(opens in new tab) is an option if the normal 1 am UK start time is too late (or early) for you. This subscription service’s international version provides live broadcasts of games along with the option to watch the entire broadcast at your convenience or a shortened broadcast that only includes the plays.