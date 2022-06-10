Where to Watch Monster High Series: Watch Monster High Series on Paramount+!

American doll franchise Monster High (MH) was established by Mattel in 2010. Garrett Sander, a toy designer, invented it. With simply dolls and an animated web series, to begin with, it quickly expanded to encompass other forms of media and consumer goods aimed at children between the ages of seven and fourteen (such as videos games or comic books) as well as a wide range of consumer products (such as dolls).

It’s filled with characters influenced by genres as diverse as monster flicks, science fiction, thrillers, and even folklore and mythologies. The story revolves around the misadventures of the monster and mythological creature high school students.

Monster High Series Production

A live-action Monster High movie was previously attempted in 2010 when Universal Pictures announced a ten-chapter, around-the-world adventure, ten-episode musical film directed by Ari Sandel, which was scheduled to be released on October 7, 2016, and was listed in development. There have been no updates on Universal’s attempt since then, so we don’t know whether or not this notion will be incorporated into the 2022 edition. When Mattel revealed in 2021 that the Monster High brand would be making a comeback, they promised new programming and merchandise in 2022.

Check More: Euphoria Where to Watch: Season 2 of Euphoria on Hbo Max how To Watch Online!

There will be two new animated shows and a live-action film in the franchise, Mattel Television has stated in a press release. In June of 2022, Nickelodeon will telecast both projects in the United States. A live-action Monster High movie starring Miia Harris as Clawdeen Wolf, Ceci Balagot as Frankie Stein, and Nayah Damasen as Draculaura will be directed by Todd Holland and go into production in 2021, according to a press release dated November 9th. The early stages of filming began on September 8, 2021, and continued through November 5, 2021, during pre-production.

Check More: Where to Watch the Warriors Game: The Best Places to Watch the Nba Finals Live Online in 2022!

Monster High Series Cast

starring Miia Harris as Clawdeen Wolf

Ceci Balagot portrays Frankie Stein in the film adaptation of the novel.

Draculaura is played by Nayah Damasen.

Case Walker as Deuce Gorgon.

Mr. Komos is Kyle Selig’s character.

Marci T. House serves as the Headmistress of Bloodgood Academy.

Scotch Ellis as Apollo Wolf in the Apollo Wolf movie

Dracula, portrayed by Steve Valentine

Cleo de Nile, played by Jy Prishkulnik,

Lagoona Blue’s Lina Lecompte in the role

Heath Burns is played by Justin Derickson.

Actress Lilah Fitzgerald stars as Ghoulia Yelps in the horror film adaptation.

Sall, Nasiv, and Bominable, Abbey, Nasiv

Where to Watch Monster High Series

In February 2021, Mattel announced that Mattel Television would be producing a new Monster High animated series. It will be released in October 2022 and will air on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in the United States alongside the Monster High (2022) feature. Press release: “The new series follows fan-favorite characters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein as they navigate the humor of high school in Monster High’s sanctified hallways.

Check More: Where to Watch Yellowjackets: Find out How to Watch Yellowjackets on The Web!

DC Super Hero Girls and Polly Pocket creator Shea Fontana serves as showrunner. Short webisodes and lengthier TV specials may have been used in the earlier cartoon series, but this incarnation is definitely distinct.