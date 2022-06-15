Where to Watch Mortal Kombat? Is There a Mortal Kombat Netflix Series?

This year’s feature-length revival of Mortal Kombat will soon be available to fans who aren’t happy with it. Beginning next month, the 1995 film starring Robin Shou, Linden Ashby, and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras will be available on Netflix for the rest of its life.

There’s no way of knowing how long the original MK movie will remain available on the site, so if you’re a fan of Earthrealm vs. Outworld, we recommend seeing it as soon as you can.

Does Mortal Kombat 2021 have a release date yet?

Yes! There will be a Mortal Kombat released in 2021.

Is there a Mortal Kombat Netflix series?

It would be wonderful if Netflix offered Mortal Kombat for streaming, but as of this writing, the service does not offer the film.

As for watching it on Netflix, it’s quite doubtful that will be possible in the near future. It is more likely that the movie will be available on other streaming services because Netflix and Warner Bros. don’t have an output agreement.

Related: Where to Watch Game of Thrones: Is Game of Thrones Available on Netflix or Hulu?

Which of the following services is Mortal Kombat available on?

Yes! The film is currently available to stream with HBO Max. For a limited time following the debut, you may catch Mortal Kombat: HBO Max on HBO. This means that you have till May 23 to see the film before it is removed from Netflix. Warner Bros. has decided to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on limited streaming platforms.

To make matters worse, HBO Max subscribers only have a limited time to see the film before it moves to another streaming provider or they must pay to rent or buy it. Only the older Mortal Kombat movies are available on Amazon and Hulu; the new Mortal Kombat is not. Though Amazon Video may eventually allow you to see the film in HD, you’ll have to wait till the video is available for purchase or rental in digital format. As soon as more streaming providers begin offering access to the film, we’ll let you know

Related: Where to Watch Minari: Streaming Information, Rental Locations, and More!

A Netflix Original Mortal Kombat Film Is Coming Soon!

From the moment it becomes available on Netflix, Mortal Kombat acts as a prelude to an upcoming animated feature titled Battle of the Realms, which was just announced and will be released later this summer. The full scoop may be found right here.

Check out Mortal Kombat in the United States.

Bad news everyone: Mortal Kombat isn’t available to stream online at this time. Mortal Kombat will be available again on HBO Max at some time in the future, so this is not the end of the saga. For now, we don’t have a release date for the movie, but it will be available for $14.99 per month with a basic monthly subscription. More information will be forthcoming, and you can count on us to keep you up to date.

Related: Where to Watch in The Heights: Is ‘in the Heights’ Going to Be Available on Disney+ and Netflix?

Mortal Kombat is being streamed in other regions.

Are there any Mortal Kombat streaming options available outside the United States? The answer is yes, although the rental fee will be higher than usual because it’s a view-on-demand rental (you can’t watch it on Netflix or another streaming service as part of your membership). Below, you’ll find all the information you need.

Mortal Kombat fans in the United Kingdom can now rent the game from Amazon for £15.99. (opens in new tab).

If you’re located in Canada, you may purchase the film on Amazon Prime for $24.99.

Australia: Please accept our apologies; it does not appear that Mortal Kombat 11 is available for streaming at this time. As a result, the only way to see the film is in a theater.

The Mortal Kombat viewing experience is not a permanent subscription-like Disney Plus’s Premier Access, so be aware if you choose to watch it on-demand. Instead, you’re paying for a rental, and as a result, the movie will be deleted after a predetermined amount of time.