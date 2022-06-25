Where to Watch Mst3k? What Can We Expect from Season 13?

The 13th season of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” is here, and it’s a lucky one for the show’s devoted following. Comedy Central picked up the show in 1989 and aired it from that year until 1996 when it was abruptly canceled amid outrage from the show’s fans. The show premiered in 1988 on KTMA-TV (now WUCW) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When Sci-Fi finally picked it up, it ran for only two years before Sci-Fi decided to cancel it again in 1999.

MST3K, as the program was affectionately referred to by its fans, appeared to be destined to be an aberration of the late 20th century, attracting a devoted following of movie buffs who couldn’t get enough of the human and robot hosts’ amusing commentary on B-movie classics. Several forgotten films, such as “Manos: The Hands of Fate” and “Danger: Diabolik,” were hilariously parodied, which sparked a resurgence of interest in them.

Get ready to launch The Gizmoplex

In other words, “MST3K” is now streaming on its own service, The Gizmoplex, which will air new episodes every other week for the next year exclusively. In spite of the long road ahead, it’s remarkable that a show with such modest beginnings has managed to build a devoted following that is willing to champion the efforts of the creative team behind the show.

There will be a weekend-long schedule of new “MST3K” episodes for the opening weekend of The Gizmoplex. This year’s events begin on May 6 with “Santo in The Treasure of Dracula,” followed on May 7 by “Robot Wars,” and finally on May 8 by “Beyond Atlantis.”

What can we expect from season 13?

Even though the first weekend of screenings has already been revealed, the official teaser for the upcoming season features a host of titles to be addressed, including “Munchie” and “Demon Squad.” To see everything that’s in store, check out the action-packed trailer below.

Other MST3K Viewing Options

Netflix has MST3K.

The two Netflix-produced seasons, The Gauntlet and The Return remain on Netflix. A Netflix subscription can cost anywhere from $9.99 to $19.99 per month, depending on the number of screens you use and your HD options. Read our Netflix review to learn more.

The Shout Factory

Shout Factory TV offers a large number of previously unreleased episodes of MST3K. On Shout Factory TV, you can watch 43 episodes of MST3K from the show’s first 10 seasons for free. You may watch the show via an app on your Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, or another streaming device, or via the website.

PlutoTV

MST3K is available on PlutoTV’s Mystery Science Theater 3,000 channel, but you can’t choose whatever episode you want to see. An optional chat box on the side allows you to converse with other fans (who needs the new-fangled Twitter or hashtags anyhow?).

Vudu, Google Play, and Itunes

Additionally, the MST3K channel on YouTube allows you to watch 23 of the movies for free, as well. Only 82 of the show’s episodes can be purchased on Vudu for $8-9.99 apiece (or rented for $2.99). Google Play also provides a large range of options to rent for $1-2.99 or buy for $5-7.99 on the platform. Some episodes can be rented or purchased for $7.99 or $3.99 on iTunes.

For a limited time, Gizmoplex will make old episodes of its shows available for free viewing.

Starting on May 6, Gizmoplex will offer free streaming of every classic episode of MST3K that is currently accessible. First 10 seasons will be ad-free and free to view for limited periods of time, with more than 100 episodes from the first 10 seasons included.

If you want more, the Gizmoplex Season Pass gives you complete access to every new episode and short of MST3K that will be released every other week through the end of the year, as well as more than 25 Livestream premieres and other special events. Livestream tickets will be available at the Gizmoplex for $10/per for all events, with each new episode released a week after the event airs on the Gizmoplex.com website.