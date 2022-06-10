Where to Watch Mtv Awards 2022: A Live Stream of The Mtv Movie & Tv Awards in 2022!

The 2022 Movie & TV Awards and the 2022 Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will be presented at an “epic” ceremony on one night, hosted by MTV. In addition to Chris Evans, Joe Keery, Chrishell Stause, and Kristin Cavallari, the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles will play host to this year’s presenters. Polls were open from May 11 through May 18 for fans to vote for their favorite nominees at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and now we know who won. This page contains all the information you’ll need to see the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: When Will They Take Place?

On Sunday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will take place, with both shows running simultaneously.

Will the MTV Movie & TV Awards be broadcast live online?

You can watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards live on Paramount+ for a week for free. Each month, you’ll pay $4.99 to join. For those still using a cable, the ceremony will be broadcast live on MTV for those who still have access.

Related: Where to Watch Nobody: The Best Places to See Bob Odenkirk in Movies HBO Max & Netflix!

How many nominees are there for this year’s awards, and which categories are they in?

This is the official list of MTV award categories and nominations for 2022, as revealed by the network. The top three scripted candidates are “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Euphoria,” and “The Batman,” with seven nominations each. For the first time, new shows have been nominated, including “Moon Knight,” “Pam and Tommy,” and “The Dropout.” “Best Song” and “Here For The Hookup” are the two new categories for this year’s ceremony, which will join the existing twelve.

The nominations are listed below.

THE BEST MOVIE EVER MADE

“Dune”

“Scream”

In “Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings Legend,”

“Spider-Man: There Is No Return”

It’s a project called “The Adam Project.”

It’s “Batman”

THE BEST SHOW EVER.

“Euphoria”

“The Making of Anna,” a Documentary

“Loki”

T.E.D.L.A. “Yellowstone” and “Ted Lasso” “Squid Game”

THE BEST KISS EVER MADE.

“Euphoria” by Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike

Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins are the stars of this film. “Emily in Paris”

Jackass Forever: Poopies and the snake

In “The Batman,” Robert Pattinson and Zo Kravitz star.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

MTV’s Movie Awards Will Begin at When?

For the first time ever, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be broadcast live from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET tonight (June 5). MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, a “celebration of all things reality television,” will follow the ceremony. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be re-aired on MTV from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. ET.

Related: Where to Watch the Warriors Game: The Best Places to Watch the Nba Finals Live Online in 2022!

Where Can I Freely Watch the 2022 MTV Movie Awards Online?

To watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on MTV.com or the MTV app, you will need a cable subscription. It’s possible to get the MTV app via Apple’s iTunes Store, Google Play, Roku, and more. A one-time 24-hour viewing pass is available from MTV if you do not have a cable subscription. Additional 24-hour previews can be found on the websites of BET, Comedy Central, and other Viacom-owned brands. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will also be streamed live on MTV.com the next day.

Live stream information for the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2022 can be found here

Sling TV (with a $6/month Comedy Extra add-on) and Sling TV (with a Philo or DIRECTV STREAM current subscription) are additional options for live streaming the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. You can watch MTV live on any of the above services.

The MTV Movie Awards can be watched live on HULU.

Yes! Those who have an active Hulu + Live TV subscription can watch this year’s show live via MTV’s live stream on the service.

Related: Where to Watch Promising Young Woman: Now You Can Watch ‘promising Young Woman’ on Hbo Max for Free!

Will HULU carry the MTV Movie Awards in 2022?

Nope. If you have a Hulu subscription, you can’t watch the show right away. The event will, however, be available for on-demand viewing if you have a Hulu + Live TV subscription.