Where to Watch My Feet Are Killing Me: Is It Streaming on Hulu?

My Feet Are Killing Me returns for a fourth season, bringing with it some really significant medical conditions. In the season’s trailer, one disease sticks out from the rest: a surgery exposes a “tiny larval looking thing” that pops out of a patient’s toe.

Throughout the season, Dr. Brad Schaeffer, Dr. Ebonie Vincent, and Dr. Sarah Haller will deal with a massive lump, a foot that “looks like a gigantic volcano, bubbling up and ready to erupt,” and enter “uncharted territory” of podiatry.

In the season premiere, a lady fears losing her foot after walking on a broken tibia for ten years, golf ball-sized bunions may prevent another woman from ever running again, and a man is coping with excruciating foot pain after his big toe was transplanted to his hand.

Other cases featured during the season will include a woman whose feet have grown horns, three sisters who are all suffering from various foot fungi, a man whose foot looks like a hobbit foot, growing to twice its size due to a case of gout, and a woman with a severe case of webbed feet where only a unique treatment using fish scales in conjunction with surgery can help.

Throughout it all, the three doctors compassionately handle each patient in the goal of providing them with pain-free lives. Season 4 of My Feet Are Killing Me will air on TLC on Wednesday, May 4 at 9/8c.

What’s the Story Behind ‘my Feet Are Killing Me?

According to the official TLC website, patients of Dr. Brad Schaeffer and Dr. Ebonie Vincent undergo surgery to have their feet profoundly modified and their lives permanently changed.

