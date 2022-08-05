Where to Watch Napoleon Dynamite? The Best Spot to Watch Napoleon Dynamite Streaming Right Now!

The comedy movie Napoleon Dynamite, released in 2004, was written and directed by Jared Hess and produced by Jeremy Coon, Chris Wyatt, and Sean Covel. In the movie, Jon Heder plays the title character, a nerdy high school student who must navigate a number of challenges, including befriending an immigrant who aspires to be class president, uncomfortably pursuing a romance with a fellow student, and living with his eccentric family.

Plot

A socially awkward 16-year-old from Preston, Idaho named Napoleon Dynamite resides with his older brother, Kipland Ronald “Kip” Dynamite, and grandma Carlinda Dynamite. While dealing grudgingly with numerous bullies who torture him, Napoleon daydreams his way through school. When Napoleon’s grandma gets hurt in a quad-bike accident, she begs Uncle Rico to watch the boys for her while she recovers.

Napoleon is spoken to like a child by Rico, a campervan-dwelling, flirty middle-aged former athlete. He takes advantage of Kip’s visit to sell goods door-to-door as part of their get-rich-quick scheme. Rico thinks wealth will help him move over his failed NFL fame dreams and the recent breakup with his fiancee, while Kip wants money to pay for his internet sweetheart LaFawnduh to fly in from Detroit to meet him.

Cast

Napoleon Dynamite portrayed by Jon Heder

Efren Ramirez portrays Pedro Sánchez

Deb Bradshaw, played by Tina Majorino

Aaron Ruell portrays Kipland Dynamite Robert “Kip”

When Jon Gries plays Rico Dynamite

Playing Summer Wheatley is Haylie Duff.

Emily Kennard shows Trisha Stevens.

Playing LaFawnduh Lucas is Shondrella Avery.

Carlinda Dynamite, played by Sandy Martin

Diedrich Bader portrays Rex

Trevor Snarr as Don

Actress Ellen Dubin as Aunt Ilene

Napoleon Dynamite Streaming Locations

Napoleon Dynamite is available right now on Hulu Plus. Napoleon Dynamite is available for streaming on Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu, either as a rental or purchase.

Can I watch Napoleon Dynamite on Hulu?

You can find it here! Hulu carries the movie, Napoleon Dynamite. With an ad-supported version costing $6.99 per month, Hulu customers have access to a wide range of material on the streaming service. The edition without ads has a monthly cost of $12.99. Hulu+ Live TV with Disney+ and ESPN+ is available for $75.99 per month if you prefer a wider selection of programming.

The Peacock has Napoleon Dynamite, right?

There isn’t a streaming version of Napoleon Dynamite available on Peacock. For just $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually for a premium service, Peacock offers a ton of additional television programs and motion pictures.

Availability of Napoleon Dynamite on Paramount Plus

Not on Paramount Plus is Napoleon Dynamite. The basic Paramount+ Essential service, which is ad-supported, costs $4.99 per month, and the ad-free premium plan is available for $9.99 per month. Paramount Plus offers two subscription choices.

Do you have Apple TV Plus and Napoleon Dynamite?

Currently, Apple TV+ does not have Napoleon Dynamite. An Apple TV subscription costs $4.99 per month, and you can watch popular shows like Ted Lasso there in the interim.

Do you know if Amazon Prime Video has Napoleon Dynamite?

Currently, Amazon Prime Video does not offer Napoleon Dynamite for free to stream. Their service still allows you to purchase or rent different movies.